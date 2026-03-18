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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'We Haven't Even Started Yet,' Mukesh Chhabra Breaks Silence On Madhubala Biopic Casting

'We Haven't Even Started Yet,' Mukesh Chhabra Breaks Silence On Madhubala Biopic Casting

Casting rumours around the Madhubala biopic are clarified as Mukesh Chhabra reveals the film hasn’t begun casting yet, putting speculation to rest.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
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The much-anticipated biopic on legendary actor Madhubala continues to generate buzz, but not all of it is accurate. In recent weeks, speculation around the film’s casting has picked up pace, with names like Kiara Advani and Aneet Padda circulating widely online. However, those reports were quickly dismissed, leaving fans wondering: who will eventually step into the shoes of one of Indian cinema’s most unforgettable stars?

Now, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has stepped in to clear the air.

Mukesh Chhabra Reacts To Ongoing Speculation

On March 18, Mukesh Chhabra addressed the growing chatter with a candid post on X (formerly Twitter). His message carried a mix of humor and clarification, subtly debunking the ongoing rumours.

"Oh wow, so Madhubala casting is already locked? Amazing. Meanwhile, I keep reading a new ‘final’ name every day… so I guess I must be casting for the wrong Madhubala biopic, because we haven’t even started yet #MadhubalaBiopic," he wrote.

With that, Chhabra confirmed what many had suspected, the casting process hasn’t even begun. Despite multiple 'final' names doing the rounds online, the film is still in its early stages, at least when it comes to selecting its lead.

Film Announcement And Production Details

The biopic was first officially announced in 2024. Filmmaker Jasmeet K Reen, known for directing Darlings (2022) starring Alia Bhatt, is set to helm the project. She shared the news on Instagram, expressing excitement about the journey ahead.

According to the announcement, the film will be backed by Sony Pictures Entertainment in collaboration with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited and Madhubala Pictures Pvt. Limited. There were also reports suggesting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s involvement as a producer, though casting remains unconfirmed.

Remembering Madhubala: A Timeless Icon

Any film about Madhubala comes with immense expectations, and for good reason. Often described as one of Indian cinema’s most influential and beloved actors, she dominated the silver screen in the 1950s with her charm and talent.

Her journey began early. She stepped into films as a child artist at just eight years old, and by 14, she had already made her debut as a leading actor in Neel Kamal (1947). The film’s success opened doors to a string of memorable roles.

Over the years, Madhubala starred in several classics, including Mr. & Mrs. ’55, Raj Hath, Kala Pani, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, and Howrah Bridge. By her early 20s, she had already become one of the highest-paid actors in the country, surpassed only by Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, and Dev Anand.

Her legacy reached its peak with Mughal-e-Azam (1960), widely regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest films.

A Brilliant Career Cut Short

Despite her remarkable success, Madhubala’s life and career were tragically brief. A congenital heart condition began to take a toll, ultimately limiting her work. Her final film, Sharabi, was released in 1964.

She passed away in 1969 at the age of 36, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has the casting for the Madhubala biopic been finalized?

No, the casting process for the Madhubala biopic has not even begun. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra clarified that despite rumors, no lead role has been confirmed yet.

Who is directing the Madhubala biopic?

Filmmaker Jasmeet K Reen, known for directing 'Darlings', is set to helm the Madhubala biopic. She officially announced the project in 2024.

When was the Madhubala biopic officially announced?

The Madhubala biopic was officially announced in 2024. The film is backed by Sony Pictures Entertainment in collaboration with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited and Madhubala Pictures Pvt. Limited.

Who is handling the casting for the Madhubala biopic?

Mukesh Chhabra is the casting director for the Madhubala biopic. He addressed the ongoing speculation regarding casting on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mukesh Chhabra Madhubala Biopic Aneet Padda Madhubala Biopic Casting Kiara Advani Madhubala
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