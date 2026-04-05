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HomeCitiesGreater Noida Petrol Pump 'Fills' Vehicles With Water, Video Goes Viral

Greater Noida Petrol Pump 'Fills' Vehicles With Water, Video Goes Viral

Stranded motorists, including those travelling to nearby cities, protested, demanding compensation and an investigation. Police intervened as videos of the alleged adulteration circulated online.

By : Ravindra Jayant | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 08:47 AM (IST)
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Greater Noida: A major controversy erupted in Greater Noida after several vehicle owners alleged that water was dispensed instead of petrol at a fuel station in Sector Pi-1. Angry customers created a ruckus at the site after discovering the issue and demanded compensation for the damage caused to their vehicles.

According to reports, more than 25 vehicles, including cars, bikes and scooters, began to break down shortly after refuelling on Saturday. Mechanics called to inspect the vehicles found that the fuel tanks contained a significant amount of water. As evidence, they showed samples of the contaminated fuel collected in bottles and buckets.

Vehicle owners accused the petrol pump operators of negligence, claiming the incident could severely damage engines and even lead to complete failure.

Chaos At Noida Petrol Pump

The situation quickly escalated, with many customers left stranded midway. Many of the people were travelling to Haridwar, Delhi and Gurugram. As news of the incident spread, large crowds gathered at the petrol pump, leading to chaos. Police later reached the spot and managed to calm the situation.

Several affected customers recorded videos alleging fuel adulteration and shared them on social media, amplifying the outrage. They have also urged authorities to investigate the matter and cancel the petrol pump’s licence if wrongdoing is confirmed.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the petrol station in Sector Pi-1, Greater Noida?

Several vehicle owners alleged that water was dispensed instead of petrol at a fuel station. This caused over 25 vehicles to break down shortly after refuelling.

What was found in the vehicles that broke down?

Mechanics inspected the vehicles and found that their fuel tanks contained a significant amount of water. Samples of the contaminated fuel were collected as evidence.

What actions are vehicle owners demanding?

Angry customers demanded compensation for the damage caused to their vehicles. They also urged authorities to investigate and potentially cancel the petrol pump's license.

Was there any police intervention?

Yes, police reached the spot after the situation escalated and a large crowd gathered. They managed to calm the situation down.

Published at : 05 Apr 2026 08:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Noida News Greater Noida News Greater Noida Petrol Pump
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