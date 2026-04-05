Greater Noida Petrol Pump 'Fills' Vehicles With Water, Video Goes Viral

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Greater Noida: A major controversy erupted in Greater Noida after several vehicle owners alleged that water was dispensed instead of petrol at a fuel station in Sector Pi-1. Angry customers created a ruckus at the site after discovering the issue and demanded compensation for the damage caused to their vehicles.

According to reports, more than 25 vehicles, including cars, bikes and scooters, began to break down shortly after refuelling on Saturday. Mechanics called to inspect the vehicles found that the fuel tanks contained a significant amount of water. As evidence, they showed samples of the contaminated fuel collected in bottles and buckets.

Vehicle owners accused the petrol pump operators of negligence, claiming the incident could severely damage engines and even lead to complete failure.

Chaos At Noida Petrol Pump

The situation quickly escalated, with many customers left stranded midway. Many of the people were travelling to Haridwar, Delhi and Gurugram. As news of the incident spread, large crowds gathered at the petrol pump, leading to chaos. Police later reached the spot and managed to calm the situation.

Several affected customers recorded videos alleging fuel adulteration and shared them on social media, amplifying the outrage. They have also urged authorities to investigate the matter and cancel the petrol pump’s licence if wrongdoing is confirmed.