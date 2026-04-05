Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan are winning hearts online after sharing glimpses from their latest maternity photoshoot. The pictures, which highlight their journey as they prepare to welcome their second child, have quickly gone viral across social media platforms.

Couple Shares Heartwarming Pregnancy Moments

The photoshoot captures intimate and emotional moments between Atlee and Priya as they embrace this new phase of life. Priya is seen proudly flaunting her baby bump, while Atlee stands by her side in affectionate poses. The visuals reflect a strong bond and excitement as the couple prepares to expand their family.

The images also highlight their happiness as parents, with their first child already being a part of their journey. Fans have been quick to appreciate the warmth and love visible in the pictures, making the shoot widely shared online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlee Kumar (@atlee47)

Photoshoot Wins Praise On Social Media

Soon after the photos surfaced, they began trending, with fans praising the couple’s chemistry and the aesthetic appeal of the shoot. Many admired the simplicity and emotional depth of the images, calling them beautiful and heartfelt.

The maternity shoot stands out for its romantic tone, showcasing both elegance and authenticity. The couple’s styling and natural expressions have also been widely appreciated, adding to the overall charm of the visuals.

ALSO READ | Vijay Loses Cool After Security Pushes Elderly Man During Puducherry Roadshow | WATCH

Couple Announces Pregnancy With Emotional Note

Earlier, Atlee and Priya had shared the news of their second pregnancy through a heartfelt message. In their announcement, they wrote, “Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are pregnant again. Need all your blessings, love, and prayers.”

The announcement received an outpouring of love from fans and celebrities alike, reflecting the popularity of the couple within the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ | 'It’s In Our DNA': Ranbir Kapoor On Daughter Raha’s Love For Ramayana

Growing Family And Professional Journey

Atlee and Priya, who got married in 2014, welcomed their first child in 2023. Since then, they have often shared glimpses of their personal life with fans. As they now prepare for their second child, the maternity shoot has become a celebration of their growing family.

On the professional front, Atlee continues to remain in the spotlight following the success of his previous projects and is currently working on new ventures. The latest photoshoot not only highlights their personal happiness but also strengthens their connection with fans, who continue to shower them with love and best wishes during this special time.