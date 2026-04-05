Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAtlee, Priya’s Romantic Maternity Shoot Goes Viral, Fans Celebrate Couple’s Joyful Phase

Atlee, Priya’s Romantic Maternity Shoot Goes Viral, Fans Celebrate Couple’s Joyful Phase

Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan are expecting their second child and shared photos from a romantic maternity shoot.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan are winning hearts online after sharing glimpses from their latest maternity photoshoot. The pictures, which highlight their journey as they prepare to welcome their second child, have quickly gone viral across social media platforms.

Couple Shares Heartwarming Pregnancy Moments

The photoshoot captures intimate and emotional moments between Atlee and Priya as they embrace this new phase of life. Priya is seen proudly flaunting her baby bump, while Atlee stands by her side in affectionate poses. The visuals reflect a strong bond and excitement as the couple prepares to expand their family.

The images also highlight their happiness as parents, with their first child already being a part of their journey. Fans have been quick to appreciate the warmth and love visible in the pictures, making the shoot widely shared online.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Atlee Kumar (@atlee47)

 Photoshoot Wins Praise On Social Media

Soon after the photos surfaced, they began trending, with fans praising the couple’s chemistry and the aesthetic appeal of the shoot. Many admired the simplicity and emotional depth of the images, calling them beautiful and heartfelt.

The maternity shoot stands out for its romantic tone, showcasing both elegance and authenticity. The couple’s styling and natural expressions have also been widely appreciated, adding to the overall charm of the visuals.

ALSO READ | Vijay Loses Cool After Security Pushes Elderly Man During Puducherry Roadshow | WATCH

 Couple Announces Pregnancy With Emotional Note

Earlier, Atlee and Priya had shared the news of their second pregnancy through a heartfelt message. In their announcement, they wrote, “Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are pregnant again. Need all your blessings, love, and prayers.”

The announcement received an outpouring of love from fans and celebrities alike, reflecting the popularity of the couple within the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ | 'It’s In Our DNA': Ranbir Kapoor On Daughter Raha’s Love For Ramayana

Growing Family And Professional Journey

Atlee and Priya, who got married in 2014, welcomed their first child in 2023. Since then, they have often shared glimpses of their personal life with fans. As they now prepare for their second child, the maternity shoot has become a celebration of their growing family.

On the professional front, Atlee continues to remain in the spotlight following the success of his previous projects and is currently working on new ventures. The latest photoshoot not only highlights their personal happiness but also strengthens their connection with fans, who continue to shower them with love and best wishes during this special time.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Atlee and Priya get married and when was their first child born?

Atlee and Priya got married in 2014 and welcomed their first child in 2023. They are now expecting their second child.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 05 Apr 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Atlee Priya Mohan Atlee Second Child
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Atlee, Priya’s Romantic Maternity Shoot Goes Viral, Fans Celebrate Couple’s Joyful Phase
Atlee, Priya’s Romantic Maternity Shoot Goes Viral, Fans Celebrate Couple’s Joyful Phase
Celebrities
Hrithik Roshan Pens 600-Word Note Defending Ramayana VFX: ‘Some Prefer Anime, Some Spider-Man’
Hrithik Roshan Pens 600-Word Note Defending Ramayana VFX: ‘Some Prefer Anime, Some Spider-Man’
Celebrities
Rahul Banerjee Death: Wife Priyanka Sarkar Attends Press Meet, Police Complaint Filed Against Producers
Rahul Banerjee Death: Wife Priyanka Sarkar Attends Press Meet, Police Complaint Filed Against Producers
Celebrities
Rajinikanth Gives Update On Jailer 2 Release Date, Says ‘No Comments’ On Tamil Nadu Election Question
Rajinikanth Gives Update On Jailer 2 Release Date, Says ‘No Comments’ On Tamil Nadu Election Question
Advertisement

Videos

Strategic Fallout: Iran Claims Major Air Defense Success, US Faces Rising Pressure in Iraq and Beyond
Strait of Hormuz: Indian LPG Tanker Crosses Hormuz Safely Amid Tensions, Supplies Head to India
Missile & Drone Attacks: Iran’s Missile-Drone Barrage Escalates War, Strikes Hit Cities and US Bases
War Alert: US Aircraft Incidents and Iran’s Counterattack Narrative
Strike Alert: Basra Oil Hub Ablaze as Iran Claims US Jet Hits
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Rohit Yadav
Dr Rohit Yadav
OPINION | Petrodollar At Crossroads: War, Oil, And Quiet Reordering Of Global Power
Opinion
Embed widget