Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vikas Khanna honored on TIME 100 Most Influential People list.

Khanna reflects on humble beginnings selling street food.

He faced ridicule for pursuing culinary arts despite struggles.

Khanna expresses disappointment over lack of chef congratulations.

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has made it to the TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2026 list, along with actor Ranbir Kapoor and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Following this, he reflected on his long journey in a heartfelt post on social media, recalling how he sold chole bhature outside a school in 1989 and opened a banquet from the back of his house in Amritsar and how his decision to pursue culinary arts embarrassed his family, except for his grandmother. He, however, despite years of humiliation and struggle, kept going. He even cleaned homes and sold food on the streets, and experienced homelessness at a rescue centre in New York City to keep his passion alive. Khanna also recalled being called “Curry Boy” on a train during those difficult years.

In an exclusive conversation, Khanna said the honour is still “sinking in” and credited his mother’s belief in him for his success. He also reflected on the criticism he faced for becoming a chef, adding that creating food is as much an art as any other form of expression. However, he also admitted feeling disappointed that not a single chef has reached out to congratulate him on the recognition.

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Khanna’s conversation below has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Vikas, you’ve again made India proud. How do you feel?

Thank you… It is still to sink in. I am just trying to understand the process that put me there on that list. It is such an honour! The elimination of possible names in the list… There are so many powerful people who must have voted in my favour, who must have said, ‘He has done something worth celebrating.’ On the other hand, there must have been so many who must have said, ‘What has he achieved. What is there to celebrate in a chef whipping up dishes?’ I have been facing these naysayers all my life.

How does it feel when people still say there is no great art involved in cooking?

I say, everything that a man or woman creates, whether it is a flower planted in a pot or a housewife in the kitchen preparing food for her family, is a work of art. When I decided to be a cook, I was ridiculed, heckled, and bullied back home. My mother believed in me. Today, when I heard about my name in the Time list, I tried to explain to her what it meant to be in that list, how many people must have been shortlisted and eliminated.

She must be so proud of you. We all are.

She doesn’t really understand what it means. But she knows her son has achieved something which makes him happy. She can hear the happiness in my voice.

The congratulatory messages are pouring in from all quarters. Everyone from the Obamas to my close friends has congratulated me.

But you know what makes me sad?

Not a single word of congratulations from any of the chefs. I don’t understand this. My success in taking our food abroad is something I share with all my chef brothers. Maine jo bhi kiya woh sirf mere liye nahin hai.

I suppose we Indians suffer from an inbuilt sense of the crab mentality.

I want to tell you, I am happy that I got a chance to represent our country on a global platform. I don’t see my success as my own. It is the success of my team. We started our restaurant, Bungalow, in March 2024. Today we planted one flower for each day since then.

Where do you go from here?

Wherever my destiny takes me. Wherever my mother’s blessings take me.