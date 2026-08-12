Newlywed Woman Dies After Allegedly Jumping From 16th Floor In Noida Society

A 24-year-old newlywed woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 16th floor of Divine Meadows Society in Sector 108, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared her dead.

The deceased has been identified as Kamini Kumari. She had married around a month ago, on July 11.

Sector 39 Station House Officer DP Shukla said Kamini allegedly jumped from the 16th floor of the Lily Tower in the society at around 5:30 pm on Sunday. Hearing a loud sound, nearby residents rushed to the spot and took her to a hospital. However, doctors declared her dead.

Case Registered On Family's Complaint

The SHO said a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by Kamini's family. Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway.

According to the police, no suicide note was recovered from the spot. A forensic team was also called to the scene as part of the investigation.

Shukla said Kamini was originally from Etah and had been living with her husband, Manthan Dhiman, in rented flat number 1602 in the Sector 108 society. Manthan, a native of Dehradun, works as a video editor at a private company.

Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

According to the police, Manthan told investigators that Kamini had been suffering from depression for some time and was undergoing treatment. She had earlier worked at a BPO but had left the job some time ago.

After learning about the incident, Kamini's family also reached Noida. Her relatives have accused her husband of harassing her over dowry and alleged that she was a victim of dowry death.

Police said a case has been registered based on the family's complaint and all aspects of the matter are being investigated.