Varun Dhawan Breaks Silence On Border 2 Trolling As Advance Bookings Surge

Varun Dhawan has finally broken his silence amid intense online criticism following the release of the song “Ghar Kab Aaoge” from his upcoming film Border 2. The actor has been facing a wave of trolling on social media, with memes, reels and comments targeting his smiling expressions in the song, and some users even questioning his acting abilities. As the debate gained traction online, Varun addressed the backlash while speaking to the media at a recent event, offering a measured response to the criticism.

‘Shut Out The Noise’: Varun Dhawan On Online Criticism

In a video that has been circulating on Reddit, Varun shared his perspective on dealing with social media negativity. Without directly addressing the memes or personal attacks, the actor emphasised his focus on work rather than online chatter. “I believe you should shut out the noise and let your work do the talking. All these things keep happening, and they don’t really matter, I don’t work for that. What I work for will be known on Friday. And eventually, I trust Border 2; it is very important to make a good film. Obviously, I have nothing to do with the numbers, but I believe we have made a good film,” he said.

His statement underlined confidence in the film and suggested that he prefers letting audiences judge his performance once the movie releases rather than engaging with online reactions.

Border 2 Advance Bookings Signal Positive Start

Despite the trolling around the song, Border 2 appears to be gaining traction at the box office ahead of its release. Advance bookings for the film opened on Monday, and early numbers indicate a promising response. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, as of Wednesday morning, the film has collected Rs 3.29 crore in advance bookings, excluding block seats, with over one lakh tickets sold across 9,179 shows nationwide.

When block seat data is included, the figures climb significantly, with advance collections nearing Rs 6.53 crore for Day 1. These numbers suggest strong initial interest, especially for a film that is part of a legacy franchise.

Strong Regional Performance Ahead Of Release

The film is also performing well in key circuits. In the Delhi-NCR region, Border 2 has reportedly grossed Rs 1.46 crore from 1,048 shows. In Mumbai, the film has earned Rs 63.11 lakh from 765 shows. Trade analysts see this as an encouraging sign, particularly since the film has already surpassed the advance booking figures of Sunny Deol’s previous release Jaat, which had recorded Rs 2.37 crore.

With two days still left before release, advance bookings are expected to rise further. Given the Republic Day holiday weekend, Border 2 is well-positioned for a strong opening if the current momentum continues.