Uday Chopra Makes Bollywood Comeback As Writer For Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uday Chopra returns to writing for Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha'.

Alpha teaser credits surprised fans with Chopra's story credit.

YRF Spy Universe film Alpha releases July 3, 2026.

Bollywood actor and producer Uday Chopra is all set to make a strong comeback. He has written the story for Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt. His name appeared in the film's teaser credits under the "Story" section, surprising fans and sparking discussion on social media. Reports indicate that this marks Uday Chopra's return to writing after a long gap, with many fans expressing excitement over his involvement in the project.

The teaser of Alpha has generated significant buzz, not only for its action-packed visuals but also because of Uday Chopra's unexpected creative contribution behind the scenes. According to the film's official credits, he has been credited with the story of the movie.

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Uday Chopra Set For Strong Comeback

Uday Chopra has been away from the limelight for a long time. He made his acting debut with the 2000 film Mohabbatein. He was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's film Kal Ho Naa Ho. Now, the son of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra is preparing for a major comeback to the film industry.

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Uday Chopra is set to return to the world of cinema with Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, and Sharvari Wagh. Recently, the much-awaited teaser of the YRF Spy Universe film was released, offering glimpses of Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol. However, apart from the stunning visuals and thrilling sequences, it was the credits that unexpectedly grabbed everyone's attention.

Uday Chopra Has Written Story Of Alpha

The credits revealed that the story of Alpha has been written by Uday Chopra. As soon as the news surfaced, fans expressed their excitement on social media. One user commented, "Talent runs in the genes. Is this Uday's comeback behind the scenes?" Another wrote, "Uday Chopra's name after so many years!" A third user pointed out, "The last time he wrote a film was Pyaar Impossible! ." Meanwhile, another fan jokingly remarked, "Looks like Inspector Ali from the Dhoom universe is going to make a cameo appearance."

One user commented, "Forget Alia... forget Deol... forget the Spy Universe... forget Sharvari's absence... this film should be celebrated for bringing Lord Uday Chopra back as a writer." Another fan wrote, "My brother Uday Chopra has made a tremendous comeback."

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Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film also features Anil Kapoor in a key role. It is scheduled to hit theatres on July 3, 2026.