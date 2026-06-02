Trisha Krishnan shared a series of photos reflecting on her 'Magical May' on Instagram. The post included personal moments like pictures with her dog and selfies.
Trisha Krishnan Drops Another ‘Magical May’ Post On Instagram; Fans Bring Up Vijay In Comments
Trisha Krishnan shared yet another “Magical May” post on Instagram, and fans brought up Vijay in the comments.
- Trisha shared a 'Magical May' Instagram post with personal moments.
- Comments section shifted focus to actor-politician Vijay's personal life.
- Users urged Trisha to distance herself from Vijay and his family.
- Previous 'Magical May' posts also fueled speculation about Vijay.
Trisha Krishnan shared yet another “Magical May” post on Instagram as June began, but the comments section quickly shifted focus to Vijay. Several users referenced the actor-politician, with some posting critical remarks and urging Trisha to stay away from him.
Trisha’s Latest Instagram Post
Trisha took to Instagram to share a series of photos reflecting on her month of May. “A few more from Magical May, I’ll be smiling about for a long time to come,” she wrote in the caption.
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The photo carousel featured moments from her personal life, including a picture with her pet dog, snapshots from her journaling and prayer routine, mirror selfies, flower bouquets she received, and another solo selfie. One slide featured a quote that appeared to resonate with her outlook on life.
“The idea isn’t to look like 25 in your 40s. The goal is to show women in their 20s that 40s is something to look forward to.” The last image showed her pet curled up and resting.
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Soon after the post went live, social media users began filling the comments section with references to Vijay. “Don’t follow Vijay. Let him live his life with Sangeetha and kids,” one user wrote.
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Another commented, “Long live Sister-in-law Sangeetha. Down with Trisha, the home breaker.”
A third user wrote, “Please stay away from our CM Thalapathy.”
Earlier ‘Magical May’ Post
This is not the first time Trisha’s “Magical May” posts have sparked discussion online.
On May 20, she shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of her upcoming film Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji and co-starring Suriya.
“My magical May said, one more for the win. Just good things,” she wrote in the caption, adding a nazar amulet emoji and a hashtag for the film.
The caption prompted some fans to speculate about a possible reference to Vijay, with several users posting photos of the two together and interpreting the phrase “one more for the win” as a nod to his political success.
Coincidentally, Trisha celebrated her 43rd birthday on the same day that Vijay’s party, TVK, emerged as the single-largest party in the state.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did Trisha Krishnan post on Instagram?
What was the main reaction to Trisha's Instagram post?
Despite the post being about her May experiences, the comments section was dominated by discussions and remarks about actor-politician Vijay.
What did some users urge Trisha Krishnan to do?
Several users in the comments section urged Trisha to stay away from Vijay and referenced his family life.
Have Trisha's 'Magical May' posts caused discussion before?
Yes, previous 'Magical May' posts by Trisha have also sparked online discussions and speculation, particularly regarding Vijay.