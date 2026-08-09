Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yash lauded Kiara Advani's dedication at 'Toxic' trailer launch.

He defended Kiara's bold scenes, urging actors' self-belief.

'Toxic' releases globally August 26, in multiple languages.

Yash heaped praise on Kiara Advani and his other co-stars at the trailer launch of Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups in Bengaluru on Saturday evening. The actor talked about Kiara’s commitment to the project while also appearing to address the criticism she faced over her bold scenes in the song “Tabaahi”.

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Yash Praises Kiara Advani’s Dedication To 'Toxic'

Speaking at the event, Yash praised Kiara for completely committing herself to the film’s vision. He said her role shown in the trailer only offers a glimpse of what she has done in the film.

"The kind of role you have performed in this is just a glimpse in trailer. You are so dedicated man. I have seen you like work so hard and you know initially we all thought okay when you get all these actors there could be a problem and there could be so many issues. But I think the start, the beginning is Kiara was so down to earth she dedicated herself and surrendered to this vision in the way she has performed," he said.

Yash also praised his other Toxic co-stars, including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria, during the trailer launch.

Yash On Kiara Advani’s Bold Scenes In Tabaahi

The actor also appeared to respond to the trolling directed at Kiara over her bold appearance in “Tabaahi”. Without directly engaging with the criticism, Yash stressed that actors should stand by what they believe in.

"And what you have to go through as an actor unfortunately... (you should not care)...Whatever you believe in, you should do and people will celebrate, people will appreciate. It's just that we are little ahead of times," he added.

Yash about Kiara Advani:



"What you've to go through as an actor unfortunately, don't care 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"#Yash | #ToxicTheMovie pic.twitter.com/sLbduQIN5N — 𝐑𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐚 (@LoyalYashFan) August 8, 2026

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Toxic Release Date And Star Cast

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups features Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.

The action thriller has been filmed simultaneously in English and Kannada. It will also arrive in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, taking its story to audiences across multiple language markets.

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26.

(With inputs from ANI)