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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesWhy Did Arijit Singh Quit Playback Singing? Amaal Mallik Reveals The Reason

Why Did Arijit Singh Quit Playback Singing? Amaal Mallik Reveals The Reason

Why did Arijit Singh quit playback singing? Amaal Mallik has opened up about the singer’s decision and revealed what may have led him to step away from film music.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 07:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Arijit Singh announced departure from playback singing in early 2026.
  • Amaal Mallik attributes decision solely to Arijit, not industry pressure.
  • Mallik observed Arijit's decreasing interest in film music beforehand.
  • He emphasized song quality over singer's name for success.

Arijit Singh’s decision to step away from playback singing came as a shock to his millions of fans. At the beginning of 2026, the celebrated singer announced that he would no longer sing playback tracks, but did not reveal a specific reason behind the decision. Now, singer and music composer Amaal Mallik has shared his understanding of why Arijit chose to distance himself from film music.

ALSO READ: Yash's 'Toxic' Trailer: A 'Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups' Or Just Male Egocentrism, Repackaged?

Amaal Mallik Says Arijit’s Decision Was His Own

Speaking about Arijit Singh’s decision in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Amaal Mallik said that the singer was not pushed into making the move by anyone in the industry. According to Amaal, those who had worked closely with Arijit had already sensed a change in his approach to film music some time ago.

“I believe no one put any kind of pressure on him. It was entirely his decision. When he announced it, those of us who had worked with him had already realised a year or two earlier that Arijit was no longer interested in composing music for films," he said. 

Amaal’s comments indicate that Arijit’s announcement may have followed a gradual shift rather than a sudden decision.

Amaal Mallik Aays A Singer’s Name Isn’t Enough 

Amaal also discussed the perception surrounding Arijit’s voice and his enormous popularity. While Arijit has become one of the most sought-after playback singers in Hindi cinema, Amaal stressed that the quality of the song itself remains important.

He said, “When an artist becomes big, they have complete freedom to choose their projects. In the industry, people think, ‘Get Arijit Singh to sing the song, no matter how much it costs.’”

According to Amaal, a major artist can naturally attract attention to a project, but that alone doesn't determine whether a song will work. He said Arijit also believes that the music must ultimately stand on its own merit.

ALSO READ: KRK Accuses Yash Of Arranging Paid Reviews Ahead Of 'Toxic' Trailer Release, Calls Him A 'Flop Actor'

Arijit Singh And Amaal Mallik’s Popular Songs

Amaal Mallik, a singer and music director, has established himself in the Hindi music industry with tracks including 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon', 'Sooraj Dooba Hain Yaaron', 'Soch Na Sake', 'Sab Tera' and 'Kaun Tujhe'.

Arijit Singh, meanwhile, has built one of the most recognisable voices in contemporary Hindi film music. His popular songs include 'Tum Hi Ho', 'Apna Bana Le', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Kesariya', 'Sajni', 'Agar Tum Saath Ho', 'Samjhawan', 'Raabta' and 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye'.

With Arijit choosing to step away from playback singing, Amaal Mallik’s comments offer a glimpse into what may have been behind the singer’s decision.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Arijit Singh decide to stop playback singing?

Arijit Singh announced at the beginning of 2026 that he would no longer sing playback tracks. He did not reveal a specific reason behind this decision.

What was the reason behind Arijit Singh's decision to step away from playback singing?

Arijit Singh did not reveal a specific reason. However, Amaal Mallik believes it was Arijit's own decision and not due to industry pressure.

Was Arijit Singh pressured by the industry to stop playback singing?

According to Amaal Mallik, no one put any pressure on Arijit Singh. He stated it was entirely Arijit's decision to distance himself from film music.

How did those close to Arijit Singh perceive his decision?

Amaal Mallik said close colleagues sensed a change in Arijit's approach to film music years earlier. They realized he was no longer interested in composing music for films.

What is Arijit Singh's view on a song's success?

Amaal Mallik stated that Arijit believes music must ultimately stand on its own merit. A major artist's name alone doesn't determine if a song will work.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Aug 2026 07:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Arijit Singh Amaal Mallik ENtertainment News Arijit Singh Retirement
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