Tom Francis Auditions For James Bond As Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner Join 007 Race: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tom Francis, a stage actor, has auditioned for Bond.

He is known for his role in 'Sunset Boulevard'.

The casting process is ongoing with many contenders.

Daniel Craig discussed his reasons for leaving Bond.

The hunt for the next James Bond is gathering pace, and a fresh name has now entered the conversation. According to a report by Variety, British stage actor Tom Francis has auditioned for the iconic role, adding another contender to one of Hollywood’s most closely watched casting decisions.

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Tom Francis Steps Into The 007 Spotlight

Best known for his stage work, particularly his performance in Sunset Boulevard, Tom Francis is said to have tested for the role of the legendary British spy, according to a report by Variety.

The 26-year-old actor, who starred opposite Nicole Scherzinger in Sunset Boulevard, has largely built his reputation in theatre rather than film, making his reported audition all the more noteworthy.

Sources cited by Variety suggest the casting process is still underway, with renowned casting director Nina Gold overseeing the search. Neither Francis’ representatives nor Amazon MGM Studios, which backs the Bond franchise, have commented publicly.

A Growing List Of Bond Contenders

Francis is far from alone in the race. Several names have been linked to the role, although none have been officially confirmed. Among those rumoured are Jacob Elordi, known for projects like Frankenstein and Euphoria, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, recognised for his performances in Godzilla and Nocturnal Animals.

Also in the mix is Callum Turner, who has recently taken on leading roles in new film projects. Another name that surfaced was Cosmo Jarvis, following his standout appearance in Shōgun and Alex Garland’s Warfare. However, his involvement has been firmly denied.

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Why Did Daniel Craig Step Away?

As speculation around the next 007 gathers momentum, many fans are still asking the same question, why did Daniel Craig decide to walk away from the iconic role?

Looking back, Craig has previously revealed that he never initially planned to stay with the franchise for long. Speaking to The Times, he recalled a candid moment following the Berlin premiere of Casino Royale.

"I was driving away from the Berlin premiere of Casino Royale with Barbara Broccoli," Craig, 54, told the U.K.'s The Times in an interview. "I had genuinely thought I would do one Bond movie, then it would be over. But by then we knew we had a hit on our hands."

In a separate conversation with People, he reflected on the physical and emotional demands of the role, suggesting he had already pushed the character to its limits.

"I felt Bond was big and tough enough to take just about anything," he told the outlet. "If I'd ended up doing more (Bond), I really would have pushed it."

Ultimately, stepping away wasn’t complicated. After years of embodying the spy, Craig knew it was time to move on.

He told People, "I said, 'This is it. I don't want to do any more".