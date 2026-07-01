Actor Anuj Sachdeva has reacted to Akanksha's public revelation about their separation. He made claims about Gaurav's state of mind and suggested Gaurav was unaware she'd discuss their marriage publicly.
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'This Could Be For TRP': Anuj Sachdeva On Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Revelation In Lock Upp 2
Anuj Sachdeva has reacted to the divorce controversy involving Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola, claiming Gaurav was unaware Akanksha would discuss their marriage publicly on Lock Upp.
- Actor Akanksha Chamola revealed divorce from Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp.
- Anuj Sachdeva claimed Gaurav unaware of public marital disclosure on show.
- Sachdeva stated Gaurav avoids public discussion, speculated Akanksha's viewership motive.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What recent development has occurred in Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's divorce controversy?
What did Akanksha Chamola reveal about her marriage on Lock Upp Season 2?
Akanksha revealed on Lock Upp Season 2 that she and Gaurav have been living separately for nine months and are divorcing. She also stated that differences over having children played a role in their relationship issues.
What were Anuj Sachdeva's main claims regarding Gaurav Khanna's awareness of Akanksha's statements?
Anuj claimed Gaurav had no idea Akanksha would publicly discuss their marital issues on Lock Upp. He also stated Gaurav is not bringing his personal matters into the public domain.
Why did Anuj Sachdeva suggest Akanksha Chamola spoke about her divorce on television?
Anuj suggested Akanksha might be speaking about her divorce on television to increase the show's viewership. He noted she had remained silent on the issue until now.
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