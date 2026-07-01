'This Could Be For TRP': Anuj Sachdeva On Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Revelation In Lock Upp 2

The ongoing divorce controversy surrounding Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola has taken another turn. After Akanksha publicly revealed on Lock Upp Season 2 that the couple had been living separately for nearly nine months and were heading for divorce, actor Anuj Sachdeva has now reacted. Speaking about the matter, Anuj made several surprising claims about Gaurav’s state of mind and suggested that the actor was completely unaware that Akanksha would discuss their marriage on national television. His remarks have now added a fresh layer to the already-discussed separation controversy online.

Gaurav-Akanksha Split

The buzz around Gaurav and Akanksha’s relationship intensified after Akanksha’s recent revelation on Lock Upp Season 2. During her appearance on the reality show, she shared that she and Gaurav had been living separately for around nine months and had decided to part ways. The disclosure came as a shock to fans, especially because the couple had largely kept their personal lives private. Now, Anuj Sachdeva’s latest comments have added more intrigue to the matter.

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Anuj’s Big Claims

In an interview with entertainment journalist Vicky Lalwani, Anuj opened up about the ongoing controversy and claimed he was unaware of the couple’s living situation. He said, “I had no idea that Gaurav and Akanksha had not been living together for the past nine months.” Anuj also claimed that Gaurav had no clue Akanksha would discuss their marital issues on Lock Upp. According to him, “Gaurav had absolutely no idea that Akanksha would speak publicly about the current state of their marriage on Lock Upp.”

Defending Gaurav, Anuj stated that the actor has chosen not to publicly discuss the matter. He said, “I must say that Gaurav is not bringing his personal matters into the public domain.” Anuj further added, “Gaurav truly loved her and gave her everything she wanted.”

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TRP Angle Sparks Debate

Anuj also raised the possibility that Akanksha’s public statements may be linked to the show’s viewership. He pointed out that she had remained silent on the issue for a long time and was only speaking about it now. Sharing his opinion, he said, “Akanksha had never openly spoken about this until now. I feel she may be doing this to increase the show’s viewership.” For the unversed, Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot in 2016. During her appearance on Lock Upp, Akanksha also mentioned that differences over having children played a major role in their relationship issues. While neither Gaurav nor Akanksha has addressed Anuj’s remarks publicly, the latest revelations have intensified discussions around their separation. Fans are now waiting to see whether either of them responds to these fresh claims.