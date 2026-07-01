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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'This Could Be For TRP': Anuj Sachdeva On Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Revelation In Lock Upp 2

'This Could Be For TRP': Anuj Sachdeva On Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Revelation In Lock Upp 2

Anuj Sachdeva has reacted to the divorce controversy involving Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola, claiming Gaurav was unaware Akanksha would discuss their marriage publicly on Lock Upp.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Akanksha Chamola revealed divorce from Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp.
  • Anuj Sachdeva claimed Gaurav unaware of public marital disclosure on show.
  • Sachdeva stated Gaurav avoids public discussion, speculated Akanksha's viewership motive.

The ongoing divorce controversy surrounding Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola has taken another turn. After Akanksha publicly revealed on Lock Upp Season 2 that the couple had been living separately for nearly nine months and were heading for divorce, actor Anuj Sachdeva has now reacted. Speaking about the matter, Anuj made several surprising claims about Gaurav’s state of mind and suggested that the actor was completely unaware that Akanksha would discuss their marriage on national television. His remarks have now added a fresh layer to the already-discussed separation controversy online.

Gaurav-Akanksha Split

The buzz around Gaurav and Akanksha’s relationship intensified after Akanksha’s recent revelation on Lock Upp Season 2. During her appearance on the reality show, she shared that she and Gaurav had been living separately for around nine months and had decided to part ways. The disclosure came as a shock to fans, especially because the couple had largely kept their personal lives private. Now, Anuj Sachdeva’s latest comments have added more intrigue to the matter.

ALSO READ | ‘Akanksha Chamola Is Bisexual,’ Claims Shreya Kalra On Lock Upp 2 Amid Her Divorce Buzz From Gaurav Khanna

Anuj’s Big Claims

In an interview with entertainment journalist Vicky Lalwani, Anuj opened up about the ongoing controversy and claimed he was unaware of the couple’s living situation. He said, “I had no idea that Gaurav and Akanksha had not been living together for the past nine months.” Anuj also claimed that Gaurav had no clue Akanksha would discuss their marital issues on Lock Upp. According to him, “Gaurav had absolutely no idea that Akanksha would speak publicly about the current state of their marriage on Lock Upp.”

Defending Gaurav, Anuj stated that the actor has chosen not to publicly discuss the matter. He said, “I must say that Gaurav is not bringing his personal matters into the public domain.” Anuj further added, “Gaurav truly loved her and gave her everything she wanted.”

ALSO READ | ‘Akanksha Is My Wife, Love Is Still The Same’: Gaurav Khanna’s First Reaction Amid Divorce Buzz

TRP Angle Sparks Debate

Anuj also raised the possibility that Akanksha’s public statements may be linked to the show’s viewership. He pointed out that she had remained silent on the issue for a long time and was only speaking about it now. Sharing his opinion, he said, “Akanksha had never openly spoken about this until now. I feel she may be doing this to increase the show’s viewership.” For the unversed, Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot in 2016. During her appearance on Lock Upp, Akanksha also mentioned that differences over having children played a major role in their relationship issues. While neither Gaurav nor Akanksha has addressed Anuj’s remarks publicly, the latest revelations have intensified discussions around their separation. Fans are now waiting to see whether either of them responds to these fresh claims.

 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What recent development has occurred in Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's divorce controversy?

Actor Anuj Sachdeva has reacted to Akanksha's public revelation about their separation. He made claims about Gaurav's state of mind and suggested Gaurav was unaware she'd discuss their marriage publicly.

What did Akanksha Chamola reveal about her marriage on Lock Upp Season 2?

Akanksha revealed on Lock Upp Season 2 that she and Gaurav have been living separately for nine months and are divorcing. She also stated that differences over having children played a role in their relationship issues.

What were Anuj Sachdeva's main claims regarding Gaurav Khanna's awareness of Akanksha's statements?

Anuj claimed Gaurav had no idea Akanksha would publicly discuss their marital issues on Lock Upp. He also stated Gaurav is not bringing his personal matters into the public domain.

Why did Anuj Sachdeva suggest Akanksha Chamola spoke about her divorce on television?

Anuj suggested Akanksha might be speaking about her divorce on television to increase the show's viewership. He noted she had remained silent on the issue until now.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaurav Khanna Lock Upp Akanksha Chamola Divorce Anuj Sachdeva Interview Gaurav Khanna Divorce News Akanksha Chamola Controversy
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