‘Akanksha Is My Wife, Love Is Still The Same’: Gaurav Khanna’s First Reaction Amid Divorce Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akanksha Chamola announced divorce from husband on reality show.

Gaurav Khanna publicly denied divorce claims, affirmed constant love.

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna made his first public appearance after his wife, Akanksha Chamola, revealed on Lock Upp 2 that the couple is heading for a divorce. She also disclosed that they have been living separately for the past year and said she decided to end the marriage because Gaurav wants to have children, while she does not. Akanksha added that the two had been discussing the issue for the past year.

Guarav’s First Reaction After Divorce Buzz

In videos that have since gone viral, Gaurav is seen stepping out of his car and posing briefly for the paparazzi before heading inside.

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‘The Love Is Still The Same’

When asked about his relationship with Akanksha following her revelation, he insisted that nothing had changed between them.

“Things are still the same as before. The love is still the same. The support is still the same. I will always support Akanksha. She is my wife. If I have loved her, why would I step back? My best wishes are with Akanksha. I will stand by her and support her throughout my life. I hope she wins Lock Upp,” Gaurav told the paparazzi.

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The actor also shared his first social media post after the reports surfaced. He captioned the post, “Love Always,” and shared photos from his latest shoot. In it, he is looking dapper in white T-shirt, loose-fit denim jeans, a matching sleeveless jacket, black sunglasses and a wristwatch.

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Gaurav And Akanksha’s Relationship

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in Kanpur and have largely kept their relationship away from the public eye.

Gaurav rose to fame with Anupamaa, where his portrayal of Anuj Kapadia earned him widespread popularity. He later appeared on Bigg Boss 19 and emerged as the winner. During his time on the reality show, Gaurav had spoken candidly about his marriage, revealing that he and Akanksha had decided not to have children because she did not wish to become a parent. Akanksha also appeared during the show’s guest week, and the couple’s on-screen chemistry became a talking point among fans.