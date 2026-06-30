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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Akanksha Is My Wife, Love Is Still The Same’: Gaurav Khanna’s First Reaction Amid Divorce Buzz

‘Akanksha Is My Wife, Love Is Still The Same’: Gaurav Khanna’s First Reaction Amid Divorce Buzz

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in Kanpur, in the presence of their family and friends.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 07:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akanksha Chamola announced divorce from husband on reality show.
  • Gaurav Khanna publicly denied divorce claims, affirmed constant love.

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna made his first public appearance after his wife, Akanksha Chamola, revealed on Lock Upp 2 that the couple is heading for a divorce. She also disclosed that they have been living separately for the past year and said she decided to end the marriage because Gaurav wants to have children, while she does not. Akanksha added that the two had been discussing the issue for the past year.

Guarav’s First Reaction After Divorce Buzz 

In videos that have since gone viral, Gaurav is seen stepping out of his car and posing briefly for the paparazzi before heading inside. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

‘The Love Is Still The Same’

When asked about his relationship with Akanksha following her revelation, he insisted that nothing had changed between them.

“Things are still the same as before. The love is still the same. The support is still the same. I will always support Akanksha. She is my wife. If I have loved her, why would I step back? My best wishes are with Akanksha. I will stand by her and support her throughout my life. I hope she wins Lock Upp,” Gaurav told the paparazzi.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The actor also shared his first social media post after the reports surfaced. He captioned the post, “Love Always,” and shared photos from his latest shoot. In it, he is looking dapper in white T-shirt, loose-fit denim jeans, a matching sleeveless jacket, black sunglasses and a wristwatch.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gaurav Khanna (@gauravkhannaofficial)

Gaurav And Akanksha’s Relationship

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in Kanpur and have largely kept their relationship away from the public eye.

Gaurav rose to fame with Anupamaa, where his portrayal of Anuj Kapadia earned him widespread popularity. He later appeared on Bigg Boss 19 and emerged as the winner. During his time on the reality show, Gaurav had spoken candidly about his marriage, revealing that he and Akanksha had decided not to have children because she did not wish to become a parent. Akanksha also appeared during the show’s guest week, and the couple’s on-screen chemistry became a talking point among fans.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Akanksha Chamola reveal about her marriage on Lock Upp 2?

Akanksha Chamola stated on Lock Upp 2 that she and Gaurav Khanna are heading for a divorce. She also mentioned they have been living separately for the past year.

How did Gaurav Khanna respond to the divorce revelation?

Gaurav Khanna insisted that nothing had changed between them, stating their love and support are still the same. He affirmed he would always support Akanksha as his wife and hopes she wins Lock Upp.

When did Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola get married?

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in Kanpur. They have largely kept their relationship away from the public eye.

What was Gaurav Khanna's previous revelation about having children?

During Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna revealed that he and Akanksha had decided not to have children. This decision was made because Akanksha did not wish to become a parent.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 07:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Akanksha Chamola ENtertainment News Lock Upp 2 Guarav Khanna
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