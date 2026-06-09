Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kapoor spent years developing his upcoming, unique film.

He describes this unique, self-produced project as best.

Kapoor explains quality films demand significant time investment.

Fans reacted positively, admiring his previous film dedication.

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, son of Anil Kapoor, has been working on his upcoming film for the past two to three years. He described the project as “extremely unique” and called it his “best one yet”. He also noted that films like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Thar require significant time and effort.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s Next

“I haven’t stepped back at all; I’ve been working on a new project since the day Thar released. It took five years to get Thar made. It also took several years for Vikram to make Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, and I’ve now spent 2-3 years finishing this film, which I will complete filming on June 30,” he wrote in response to a social media post.

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He further added that he is also producing the film. “I’m also producing it. I guess people are used to actors doing multiple films a year. If you want films like Bhavesh, Thar, AK vs AK, or Ray, it’s not gonna happen once or twice a year - that’s just the reality,” he said.

He described the upcoming project as “the best one yet,” adding that it is “100 per cent unique”.

I haven’t stepped back at all been working on a new one since the day thar released it took 5 years to get thar made .. it took many years for vikram to make bhavesh and its taken me 2-3 years now to finish this film ok working on which I finish filming on June 30 th.. I’m also… https://t.co/OOSYOnAp4s — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) June 8, 2026

How Did Social Media Users React To This Update?

Following Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s update, fans expressed excitement and admiration. One user wrote, “You are a very talented actor, Harsh. Loved your work in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Thar. Keep going, champ.”

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Following the update from Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, his fans are over the moon. One person said, “You are very talented actor Harsh. Loved your work in Bhavesh Joshi and Thar. Keep going champ.”

“Harsh, I really liked Bhavesh and I also liked Mirzya, Thar and the short movie you did under the anthology Ray. I am a fan! Hope to see more of your movies, buddy! Best wishes,” added another.

A third posted, “Yess. .it takes time for a genuine project… It's good that you are working on your instinct.”

“Try OTTs. It's much better,” suggested a fourth.