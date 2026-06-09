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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesHarsh Varrdhan Kapoor Working On ‘Extremely Unique’ Film For 2-3 Years, Calls It ‘The Best One Yet’

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Working On ‘Extremely Unique’ Film For 2-3 Years, Calls It ‘The Best One Yet’

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is set to complete his next project by June 30, which he has been working on for the past two to three years. The actor was last seen in Thar.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 08:35 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kapoor spent years developing his upcoming, unique film.
  • He describes this unique, self-produced project as best.
  • Kapoor explains quality films demand significant time investment.
  • Fans reacted positively, admiring his previous film dedication.

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, son of Anil Kapoor, has been working on his upcoming film for the past two to three years. He described the project as “extremely unique” and called it his “best one yet”. He also noted that films like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Thar require significant time and effort.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s Next

“I haven’t stepped back at all; I’ve been working on a new project since the day Thar released. It took five years to get Thar made. It also took several years for Vikram to make Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, and I’ve now spent 2-3 years finishing this film, which I will complete filming on June 30,” he wrote in response to a social media post.

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He further added that he is also producing the film. “I’m also producing it. I guess people are used to actors doing multiple films a year. If you want films like Bhavesh, Thar, AK vs AK, or Ray, it’s not gonna happen once or twice a year - that’s just the reality,” he said.

He described the upcoming project as “the best one yet,” adding that it is “100 per cent unique”.

How Did Social Media Users React To This Update?

Following Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s update, fans expressed excitement and admiration. One user wrote, “You are a very talented actor, Harsh. Loved your work in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Thar. Keep going, champ.”

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Following the update from Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, his fans are over  the moon. One person said, “You are very talented actor Harsh. Loved your work in Bhavesh Joshi and Thar. Keep going champ.”

“Harsh, I really liked Bhavesh and I also liked Mirzya, Thar and the short movie you did under the anthology Ray. I am a fan! Hope to see more of your movies, buddy! Best wishes,” added another. 

A third posted, “Yess. .it takes time for a genuine project… It's good that you are working on your instinct.”

“Try OTTs. It's much better,” suggested a fourth.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor currently working on?

He is working on an upcoming film which he describes as

What is Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's role in his upcoming film?

Besides acting, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is also producing his upcoming film. He notes that producing and creating such unique projects requires significant time and effort.

When will Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor complete filming his new project?

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor stated that he will complete filming his new project on June 30. He highlighted that it is

Why does Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor take longer between films?

He explained that quality projects like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Thar require significant time and effort. He believes such films cannot be produced multiple times a year.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 08:35 AM (IST)
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Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor ENtertainment News
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