Delhi Temperatures Rise, Only Light Rainfall Likely On Independence Day 

Delhi-NCR is witnessing a rise in temperatures once again, with residents struggling with humid conditions and scorching sun. While some parts of the city recorded light drizzle, it failed to provide any significant relief from the heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain or drizzle in the national capital until August 17.

According to the IMD, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday (August 12), which was 0.7 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature was around 36.4 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees above normal. As per the 24-hour rainfall data recorded until 8.30 am on Wednesday, Delhi's base station at Safdarjung received the highest rainfall of 4 mm.

What Will Delhi Weather Be Like Today?

The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies in Delhi on Thursday, with light rain or drizzle likely from afternoon to evening. The minimum temperature is expected to remain between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to settle between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said there is unlikely to be any significant change in the maximum temperature over the next seven days. Southeasterly winds may blow at a speed of 10-15 kmph during the day.

Maximum Temperature Rises In Last 24 Hours

Over the past 24 hours, Delhi recorded no major change in the minimum temperature, while the maximum temperature rose by 1-3 degrees Celsius. During this period, the minimum temperature across the city remained between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature ranged from 35 to 36 degrees Celsius.

Northwesterly winds blew at a speed of 10-15 kmph during the day. Humidity levels ranged from a maximum of 97 per cent to a minimum of 59 per cent.

The minimum temperature in some parts of Delhi was significantly below normal, by 3.1 to 5.0 degrees Celsius, while other areas recorded temperatures within the normal range, between 1.5 degrees Celsius below and 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal.