India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesDelhi Temperatures Rise, Only Light Rainfall Likely On Independence Day 

Delhi Temperatures Rise, Only Light Rainfall Likely On Independence Day 

The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies in Delhi on Thursday, with light rain or drizzle likely from afternoon to evening.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 08:08 AM (IST)

Delhi-NCR is witnessing a rise in temperatures once again, with residents struggling with humid conditions and scorching sun. While some parts of the city recorded light drizzle, it failed to provide any significant relief from the heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain or drizzle in the national capital until August 17.

According to the IMD, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday (August 12), which was 0.7 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature was around 36.4 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees above normal. As per the 24-hour rainfall data recorded until 8.30 am on Wednesday, Delhi's base station at Safdarjung received the highest rainfall of 4 mm.

What Will Delhi Weather Be Like Today?

The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies in Delhi on Thursday, with light rain or drizzle likely from afternoon to evening. The minimum temperature is expected to remain between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to settle between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said there is unlikely to be any significant change in the maximum temperature over the next seven days. Southeasterly winds may blow at a speed of 10-15 kmph during the day.

Maximum Temperature Rises In Last 24 Hours

Over the past 24 hours, Delhi recorded no major change in the minimum temperature, while the maximum temperature rose by 1-3 degrees Celsius. During this period, the minimum temperature across the city remained between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature ranged from 35 to 36 degrees Celsius.

Northwesterly winds blew at a speed of 10-15 kmph during the day. Humidity levels ranged from a maximum of 97 per cent to a minimum of 59 per cent.

The minimum temperature in some parts of Delhi was significantly below normal, by 3.1 to 5.0 degrees Celsius, while other areas recorded temperatures within the normal range, between 1.5 degrees Celsius below and 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal.

 

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 13 Aug 2026 08:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Today Delhi Weather Independence Day
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Temperatures Rise, Only Light Rainfall Likely On Independence Day 
Delhi Temperatures Rise, Only Light Rainfall Likely On Independence Day 
Cities
Three Domino’s Outlets In Mumbai Face Licence Suspension Over Food Safety Lapses
Three Domino’s Outlets In Mumbai Face Licence Suspension Over Food Safety Lapses
Cities
Karnataka Food Safety Crackdown: Expired Ingredients, Zomato Hyperpure Violations Found
Karnataka Food Safety Crackdown: Expired Ingredients, Zomato Hyperpure Violations Found
Cities
Himachal Horror: 4 Killed, 9 Injured As Bolero Falls Into Ravine In Sirmaur
Himachal Horror: 4 Killed, 9 Injured As Bolero Falls Into Ravine In Sirmaur
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING NEWS: 'Lungi' Remark Sparks Rajya Sabha Uproar as John Brittas Alleges Insult to South Indians
BIG BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi Demands Amit Shah’s Resignation Over Student Protest Action
BREAKING: Amit Shah Challenges Opposition to Debate, Says Government Ready to Answer Every Question
BIG CLASH: Amit Shah Calls for Parliament Debate as Rahul Gandhi Demands Answers and Accountability
Breaking: Tata Sons Chair N Chandrasekaran Resigns; Term Continues Until February 2027, Shares Fall!
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget