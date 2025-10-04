The family feud over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate has taken a dramatic turn, with his sister Mandira Kapur Smith making pointed accusations against his third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur. In a candid interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani, Mandira opened up about her disapproval of the relationship and its impact on Sunjay’s second marriage with actress Karisma Kapoor.

Mandira Kapur on Priya Sachdev

Recalling the period when Sunjay and Karisma’s marriage began unraveling, Mandira claimed Priya’s entry into his life played a major role. “I had known about them (Priya and Sunjay) since they met on that flight, and I wasn’t happy about it. Lolo (Karisma) and my brother were in a good place, actually. Kian was born. My brother was obsessed with his kids,” she said.

She added that Priya’s involvement was ill-timed and insensitive: “I think for another woman to not care about a woman who’s just had a child is in bad taste. To come and disrupt a family is in bad taste… You don’t break up a happy marriage, or even one that’s trying to work. When you’ve just had another child, you step aside. You don’t destroy a marriage. And Lolo did not deserve that.”

Sunjay Kapur's father was against his second marriage

Mandira further revealed that her late father strongly disapproved of the relationship. “Dad was totally against Priya. He said, ‘He can never marry her. I don’t ever want to see her face. And they can’t have children.’ Nobody in the family stood by them. I did it because I love my brother, but for me, Lolo had the children, she had everything. They should have made it work.”

She explained why she and her sister did not attend Sunjay and Priya’s 2017 wedding. “My sister and I didn’t even go for the wedding. We were very clear that we could not support it because Dad had said, ‘Do not get married and do not have kids.’”

Madira & Karishma's friendship

Mandira also expressed regret over her distance from Karisma during that period. “We weren’t actually talking then… I think she was upset with me, and I don’t blame her. I feel bad because she was my best friend. I should have stood up for her.”

Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12, 2025, at the age of 53, after a freak accident during a polo match at Windsor’s Guards Polo Club. He is survived by Priya Sachdev Kapur and their son Azarias, as well as his two children with Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan.