Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Govinda faces controversy regarding an alleged extra-marital affair.

Actress Somy Ali publicly supported Govinda amidst allegations.

Ali also defended older actors working with younger co-stars.

Wife Sunita called Govinda Komal Rani's 'sugar daddy'.

Govinda’s personal life has been making headlines in recent days amid an ongoing controversy involving his wife, Sunita Ahuja, and allegations of an extra-marital affair. Now, actress and Salman Khan’s former girlfriend Somy Ali has stepped forward in support of the Bollywood star, sharing a strong message in his defence.

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Somy Ali Shares Old Photos With Govinda

Somy Ali took to Instagram to post a collage of old photographs featuring herself and Govinda. Alongside the pictures, she expressed her support for the actor and spoke about knowing him both personally and professionally.

She said, "I am going to chime in here as no one else will and show support whenever it’s necessary: I have known Govinda personally and professionally which is why I can say a few things about him from both ends. Chichi is one of the greatest talents in the Hindi film industry and he is one of the most humble actors I got to know during my time within that industry. I have immense respect for both Chichi and Sunita."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somy Ali (@realsomyali)

'There's Nothing Ageist'

In the same statement, Somy addressed criticism surrounding an actor working with a younger actress. She argued that an artist’s ability should not be judged by age or by the age of their co-star.

She wrote, "there is nothing ageist about an actor accepting a role with a younger actress. Talent doesn’t have an expiration date. At a time when work may be difficult to find, choosing to keep working is something to respect—not ridicule. An actor’s worth isn’t determined by his age or by the age of his co-star. It’s determined by his talent, professionalism, and willingness to keep going."

She further added, "Getting another opportunity when doors have been difficult to open should be celebrated. Every actor deserves the chance to prove that they still have something meaningful to offer. Age should never become a weapon against someone who is simply trying to earn a living and continue doing what he loves. Perhaps the most admirable thing about an actor is his refusal to give up when the industry or others start telling him he’s too old."

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What Is The Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Controversy?

Sunita Ahuja had previously raised questions about Govinda over his alleged relationship with Komal Rani Swarnkar. More recently, Govinda was spotted with Komal at Mumbai airport, following which Sunita took a swipe at him and referred to him as a “sugar daddy”.

Govinda later reacted to Sunita’s remarks while speaking to the paparazzi. He reportedly told his wife to remain within her limits and also questioned the alleged use of abusive language against him.