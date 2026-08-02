How Was Abhijeet Dipke's US Education Funded? RTI Activist Seeks Probe Into Father's Assets

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RTI activist questions father's assets, funding children's US education.

Unregistered CJP's political party status questioned at Election Commission.

GST inquiry sought for Kapil Sibal's Rs 1 crore CJP fund.

CJP's protests criticised for abusing Prime Minister Modi.

A Surat-based RTI activist has sought an investigation into the financial assets of Bhagwanrao Dipke, the father of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, questioning how a Junior Engineer's salary could have funded his children's higher education in the United States.

The activist, Amit Tiwari, has also approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), raising questions over the CJP's legal status and the tax implications of a Rs 1 crore fund pledged by Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said he had filed complaints with three different authorities.

"I have filed a complaint at three different locations. I have complained against CJP at ECI. Regarding the Rs 1 Crore fund by Kapil Sibal, I have complained to CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) that 18% GST be levied on it," he said.

Questions Raised Over Father's Assets

Tiwari said he had urged the Maharashtra government to examine the finances of Bhagwanrao Dipke, who, according to him, served as a Junior Engineer with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

"I have also complained to the Maharashtra Government that Bhagwanrao Dipke was a Junior Engineer at MIDC. So, if he received a salary of Rs 60,000-65,000, how was he able to afford the education of his children in the US?" he said.

He added that the government should investigate whether the family possessed disproportionate assets.

"We have complained to the Maharashtra Government that this should be investigated and strict action should be taken if this is a case of disproportionate assets," Tiwari said.

ALSO READ: 'Apologise To The Children': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Urges PM Modi After July 20 Protest

Complaint Against CJP's Legal Status

On his complaint to the Election Commission, Tiwari alleged that the CJP was functioning like a political party and accepting donations despite not being registered.

"As far as the complaint against CJP is concerned, if they are acting like a political party, if they take in donations but are non-registered, they will have to register under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. We have demanded that action be taken against them as they are non-registered but are accepting a fund of Rs 1 crore," he said.

Tiwari also requested the CBIC to examine whether Goods and Services Tax (GST) should apply to the Rs 1 crore fund pledged by Kapil Sibal.

ALSO READ: 'Abusing Is Not A Crime': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Questions FIR Against Girl Over PM Modi Remarks

Criticism Of CJP Protests

The RTI activist also criticised the CJP-led protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, alleging that the movement had deviated from its original objective.

"We respect our elders. It was fine until you were carrying out the CJP movement and protesting over NEET. But in the middle of the agitation, you started abusing PM Modi and his late mother. You also spoke foul on his ties to foreign leaders. We have complained against all of this. It is all wrong," he said.

There was no immediate response from the Cockroach Janta Party or Abhijeet Dipke to the allegations made by the RTI activist.