Sara Arjun Breaks Silence On Ranveer Singh Age-Gap Debate In Dhurandhar

Actor Sara Arjun has finally addressed the online chatter surrounding the age difference between her and co-star Ranveer Singh in Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar. The film, which released in December last year, sparked intense debate on social media after its first-look teaser revealed a nearly 20-year age gap between the lead actors. While the discussion continued to trend online, Sara says she remained largely unaffected by it.

Speaking in a recent interaction with NDTV, the young actor revealed that she was mostly unaware of the controversy at the time of the film’s release, as she was not active on social media.

‘Live And Let Live’: Sara On Social Media Opinions

Opening up about the discourse, Sara explained that the criticism never really reached her. “All the noise (is) on social media, right? And I’m not very active. I didn’t partake in it much… I also feel everybody has an opinion. I really believe in ‘live and let live’… It’s their opinion… It doesn’t do anything to how I think… I knew the story, and I knew it was justified, and that’s it," she said.

She further added that she consciously stays away from negativity online. “I’m a bit far away from all these things… My parents show me nice things, and I enjoy it… I’m still very inactive on social media, and when it comes to reading social media news and all… This was all pre-release, so at that time, I was barely checking anything."

Why Sara Stays Away From Social Media

Sara also shared how her upbringing played a role in shaping her relationship with technology. “The boarding school that I was in, we didn’t really have any devices during the course of our education. And when I came out, I got so busy, and I didn’t develop the habit for it. So, I don’t have that habit yet. And I like that about me… I go on it when I really need to be on it and either post when I want to say something."

She added that she prefers spending her free time away from screens. “Otherwise, for my entertainment, I choose other things. Whenever I get free time, I just go on a trip. I can’t sit in one place."

Sara Arjun’s Role In Dhurandhar

In Dhurandhar, Sara Arjun essays the role of Yalina Jamali, the daughter of Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali, played by Rakesh Bedi. Ranveer Singh’s character manipulates circumstances to make Yalina fall in love with him, eventually leading to their marriage — a plot point that fueled the age-gap debate.

Despite the controversy, Dhurandhar emerged as a massive commercial and critical success. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film shattered records to become the biggest Indian film of 2025. According to Sacnilk, the film has earned a worldwide gross of Rs 1283.5 crore by Day 45, with Rs 989.9 crore coming from India and Rs 293.6 crore from overseas markets.