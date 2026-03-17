Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaLok Sabha Revokes Suspension of 8 Opposition MPs, Speaker Urges Discipline In Parliament

Lok Sabha Revokes Suspension of 8 Opposition MPs, Speaker Urges Discipline In Parliament

The decision followed their suspension during the Budget Session for unruly conduct. MPs must maintain decorum and avoid disruptive actions, including displaying AI-generated images or provocative slogans.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday announced the immediate revocation of the suspension of eight Opposition Members of Parliament, bringing relief after their expulsion during the Budget Session over allegations of unruly conduct.

The MPs had been suspended in February for the remainder of the session following protests and disorderly behaviour inside the House. The decision to lift the suspension came after consultations among political parties aimed at restoring normalcy in parliamentary proceedings.

Consensus Reached With Conditions on Conduct

The Speaker said an all-party meeting held a day earlier resulted in a consensus to uphold the dignity and traditions of Parliament. He urged members to maintain decorum and avoid actions that could disrupt proceedings.

He also issued specific directions prohibiting the display of AI-generated images, objectionable placards, fake visuals or provocative slogans within the Parliament complex. These guidelines were outlined in an official bulletin released on Monday.

Debate in House Before Motion Passed

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved the proposal in the House to revoke the suspension. The motion was subsequently debated by members across party lines.

Congress MP K. Suresh said the Speaker and the government had emphasised discipline and parliamentary norms, adding that a decision had been taken to withdraw the suspension with immediate effect.

From the Opposition benches, Supriya Sule noted that discussions during the all-party meeting were extensive and inclusive. She stressed that MPs were committed to serving the nation and called for fair treatment, while assuring cooperation in running the House smoothly.

Heated Exchanges but Agreement Prevails

During the debate, Dharmendra Yadav backed the proposal but raised concerns over conduct, referring to remarks involving Nishikant Dubey. Dubey, in response, denied any breach of decorum and challenged allegations made against him, leading to brief disruptions.

Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh remarked that responsibility lay on all sides, urging members to present a complete picture of the previous day’s discussions.

Rijiju reiterated that the government remained open to dialogue if the Opposition adhered to the Speaker’s rulings and respected parliamentary boundaries.

Suspension Revoked After Voice Vote

Concluding the debate, Birla appealed to all members to uphold the sanctity of the House. The motion was then put to a vote and passed, with the Speaker declaring that the suspension of the eight MPs stood revoked with immediate effect.

Related Video

GROUND REPORT: LPG Crisis Forces Sweet Makers to Wood Fires, Shortages Hit Homes and Shops

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were eight Opposition MPs suspended?

The eight Opposition MPs were suspended for unruly conduct, including protests and disorderly behaviour inside the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session.

What led to the revocation of the MPs' suspension?

The suspension was revoked following consultations among political parties and a consensus reached in an all-party meeting to restore normalcy in parliamentary proceedings.

What new guidelines were issued regarding conduct in Parliament?

New guidelines prohibit the display of AI-generated images, objectionable placards, fake visuals, or provocative slogans within the Parliament complex.

How was the decision to revoke the suspension made?

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister moved a proposal to revoke the suspension, which was then debated by members across party lines and passed by a voice vote.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 Mar 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Budget Session Lok Sabha PARLIAMENT
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Lok Sabha Revokes Suspension of 8 Opposition MPs, Speaker Urges Discipline In Parliament
Lok Sabha Revokes Suspension of 8 Opposition MPs, Speaker Urges Discipline In Parliament
India
Old Footbridge Collapses In Delhi’s Roop Nagar; Woman Missing After Falling Into Drain, Rescue On
Old Footbridge Collapses In Delhi’s Roop Nagar; Woman Missing After Falling Into Drain, Rescue On
India
Second LPG Tanker MT Nanda Devi Reaches Gujarat Port With 46,500 MT Cargo Via Strait Of Hormuz
Second LPG Tanker MT Nanda Devi Reaches Gujarat Port With 46,500 MT Cargo Via Strait Of Hormuz
India
Rajya Sabha Polls: Who Is Menaka Guruswamy? Senior Advocate Makes History As First Openly Queer MP
Rajya Sabha Polls: Who Is Menaka Guruswamy? Senior Advocate Makes History As First Openly Queer MP
Advertisement

Videos

GROUND REPORT: LPG Crisis Forces Sweet Makers to Wood Fires, Shortages Hit Homes and Shops
SUPPLY SHOCK: India LPG Demand Soars as Imports Hit, Cities Reel Under Severe Fuel Crunch
ENERGY CRISIS: LPG Shortage Hits Indian Cities as Hormuz Tensions Disrupt Fuel Supply Chain
CRISIS: Trump Seeks Global Help on Strait of Hormuz, Allies Refuse as Iran Tensions Surge
GLOBAL ALERT: Iran Hits EU HQ, UAE Cities Under Fire as Conflict Widens Across Middle East
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget