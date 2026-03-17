Lok Sabha Revokes Suspension of 8 Opposition MPs, Speaker Urges Discipline In Parliament

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Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday announced the immediate revocation of the suspension of eight Opposition Members of Parliament, bringing relief after their expulsion during the Budget Session over allegations of unruly conduct.

The MPs had been suspended in February for the remainder of the session following protests and disorderly behaviour inside the House. The decision to lift the suspension came after consultations among political parties aimed at restoring normalcy in parliamentary proceedings.

Consensus Reached With Conditions on Conduct

The Speaker said an all-party meeting held a day earlier resulted in a consensus to uphold the dignity and traditions of Parliament. He urged members to maintain decorum and avoid actions that could disrupt proceedings.

He also issued specific directions prohibiting the display of AI-generated images, objectionable placards, fake visuals or provocative slogans within the Parliament complex. These guidelines were outlined in an official bulletin released on Monday.

Debate in House Before Motion Passed

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved the proposal in the House to revoke the suspension. The motion was subsequently debated by members across party lines.

Congress MP K. Suresh said the Speaker and the government had emphasised discipline and parliamentary norms, adding that a decision had been taken to withdraw the suspension with immediate effect.

From the Opposition benches, Supriya Sule noted that discussions during the all-party meeting were extensive and inclusive. She stressed that MPs were committed to serving the nation and called for fair treatment, while assuring cooperation in running the House smoothly.

Heated Exchanges but Agreement Prevails

During the debate, Dharmendra Yadav backed the proposal but raised concerns over conduct, referring to remarks involving Nishikant Dubey. Dubey, in response, denied any breach of decorum and challenged allegations made against him, leading to brief disruptions.

Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh remarked that responsibility lay on all sides, urging members to present a complete picture of the previous day’s discussions.

Rijiju reiterated that the government remained open to dialogue if the Opposition adhered to the Speaker’s rulings and respected parliamentary boundaries.

Suspension Revoked After Voice Vote

Concluding the debate, Birla appealed to all members to uphold the sanctity of the House. The motion was then put to a vote and passed, with the Speaker declaring that the suspension of the eight MPs stood revoked with immediate effect.