Sana Khan Rejects ‘Brainwashing’ Claims, Opens Up On Quitting Bollywood & Marrying Mufti Anas

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSana Khan Rejects ‘Brainwashing’ Claims, Opens Up On Quitting Bollywood & Marrying Mufti Anas

Former actor Sana Khan addresses claims that she was ‘brainwashed’ into quitting Bollywood after marrying Mufti Anas Saiyad, revealing why she chose peace over fame.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 11:49 AM (IST)

Former actor Sana Khan, who shot to fame with films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and her stint on Bigg Boss 6, has once again addressed the long-standing assumptions surrounding her decision to quit the entertainment industry. In 2020, Sana’s sudden announcement that she was stepping away from showbiz left many shocked. A month later, she married Muslim cleric and businessman Mufti Anas Saiyad, a move that further fuelled speculation about her drastic lifestyle change.

In a recent appearance on actor Rashami Desai’s YouTube channel, Sana spoke candidly about her marriage, her transformation, and the widespread belief that she was “brainwashed” into leaving Bollywood.

Sana Khan on Her ‘Top Secret’ Wedding

Recalling her marriage, Sana revealed that her wedding to Anas was kept extremely private. She explained that she was already undergoing a personal transformation when the alliance was finalised.

“When our marriage was arranged, it was a top secret. Nobody except my mom and dad even knew the groom’s name. Even when the mehendi artist asked for his name, I didn’t reveal it. I was going through a major change in my life. I was transforming into a whole new person. This is something that I wanted, and he is the one who guided me,” she said.

Addressing ‘Brainwashing’ Assumptions

Sana also responded to criticism and speculation that her husband influenced her decision to adopt the hijab and leave the film industry. She firmly dismissed the narrative, stating that the choice was entirely her own.

“People think, oh she used to roam without a hijab, and suddenly she’s become so this that. So maybe this guy has brainwashed her. It’s never like that; nobody can brainwash you until and unless you don’t want it. I wanted peace. A person might find fame, money and status, but at the end of the day, everyone wants inner peace,” Sana said.

Why Sana Walked Away From Bollywood

Explaining her decision to quit acting, Sana suggested that her environment had played a significant role in shaping her earlier choices. She said that when one’s surroundings are unhealthy, decision-making often suffers. She also spoke about how much she values her marriage now and noted that Anas and his family bore most of the wedding expenses, which was contrary to common expectations.

Life Before and After Quitting Showbiz

Before leaving the industry, Sana had publicly acknowledged her relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis in 2019. However, the relationship ended on a disturbing note. In March 2020, she told Pinkvilla, “This guy was abusive. Of course, domestic violence was there; he had beaten me up. I have bruises, and I can show conversations where he apologised.” She also alleged that he had assaulted other women.

In October 2020, Sana announced her departure from Bollywood via Instagram, writing, “I declare that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator.”

She married Anas in November 2020 in a small ceremony in Surat. The couple now has two children, Saiyad Tariq Jamil and Saiyad Hasan Jamil.

Published at : 17 Jan 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
