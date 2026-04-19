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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Rehearsal Or The Take?': Salman Khan’s Playful Jab At Varun Dhawan Goes Viral From BTS Video - WATCH

'Rehearsal Or The Take?': Salman Khan’s Playful Jab At Varun Dhawan Goes Viral From BTS Video - WATCH

Salman Khan playfully teased Varun Dhawan during a shoot, asking “Is that rehearsal or final take?”, leaving Varun and David Dhawan laughing on set.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Varun Dhawan shares behind-the-scenes song video for new film.
  • Salman Khan makes a surprise cameo, watching Varun dance.
  • Fans react positively to the camaraderie between actors.
  • New film directed by David Dhawan, starring Varun Dhawan.

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is all set for his upcoming release Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and the buzz around it is only getting stronger. After the first look is getting all the attention, the makers dropped the first song Vyah Karwado Ji, which quickly caught fans’ interest. Now, Varun has shared a fun behind-the-scenes moment from the shoot, and it comes with a surprise presence of Salman Khan on set.

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Behind The Scenes moment

Bollywood’s energy meter shot up on the sets of Varun Dhawan’s latest track, when superstar Salman Khan dropped in and turned an ordinary shoot moment into a comedy highlight.

In a BTS video shared by Varun Dhawan on Instagram, Salman is seen closely watching Varun perform the hook step. As the set ends, Salman playfully asks, “Was that a rehearsal or the final take?” His remark instantly leaves Varun Dhawan and filmmaker David Dhawan in splits, adding a lighthearted pause to the shoot atmosphere.

Sharing the video, Varun captioned it, “Always nervous to dance next to India’s biggest kunwara #VyahKarwadoJi BTS.” In the clip, Salman can be seen watching Varun perform, carrying his signature swag in sunglasses and casuals.

The song features Varun alongside Mrunal Thakur, with vocals by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur, while the lyrics are penned by Vayu.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Fans React

Fans were quick to react in the comments section. One wrote, “Only Bhai can ask that.” Another commented, “Salman Khan roasting Varun Dhawan is permanent.” A fan wrote, “I love this” and “Seeing Salman Khan in David Dhawan films is super comforting since childhood”. And the camaraderie you both share is very heartwarming.” Another wrote, “India’s biggest kunwara - I have a vibe ‘Seenu’ Varun is back.”

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Old Connect

Salman Khan and David Dhawan have worked together on several hit films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Judwaa, Partner and Biwi No. 1. In Judwaa 2, which starred Varun, Salman also made a cameo appearance.

About Film

Directed by David Dhawan, this is the fourth film with Varun Dhawan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, along with Maniesh Paul, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar, and Kubbra Sait in key roles. The first look reminded fans of Sandwich, originally featuring Govinda, with many also drawing comparisons to Judwaa 2. The film is set to release in theatres on May 22.

Salman’s Next Project

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a key role. It was earlier scheduled to release on April 10 but has now been postponed, with a new release date yet to be announced.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the upcoming movie Varun Dhawan is in?

Varun Dhawan is set for his upcoming release, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The movie is directed by David Dhawan and also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.

Who made a surprise appearance on the set of 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'?

Salman Khan made a surprise appearance on the set of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. He was seen watching Varun Dhawan during the behind-the-scenes shoot of the song 'Vyah Karwado Ji'.

When is Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai releasing?

The film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled to release in theaters on May 22. It is Varun Dhawan's fourth film with director David Dhawan.

What is Salman Khan's next upcoming film?

Salman Khan is preparing for his upcoming film Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Chitrangada Singh also has a key role in the movie.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mrunal Thakur Pooja Hedge Salman Khan Varun Dhawan Hai Jawani Toj Ishq Hona Hai
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