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HomeEntertainmentGoa’s Sadhvi Satish Sail Wins Femina Miss India 2026 Crown, Celebs Celebrate Grand Night

Goa’s Sadhvi Satish Sail Wins Femina Miss India 2026 Crown, Celebs Celebrate Grand Night

Sadhvi Satish Sail from Goa wins Femina Miss India 2026 in Bhubaneswar. Bollywood celebs like Zeenat Aman and Neha Dhupia attend the grand finale.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Singer Jubin Nautiyal delivered a memorable musical performance.

The grand finale of Femina Miss India 2026 was held in Bhubaneswar, where Goa’s Sadhvi Satish Sail was crowned the winner. With this, the 61st edition of the prestigious beauty pageant has found its new Miss India. Soon after her win, Sadhvi started trending on social media. Maharashtra’s Rajnandini emerged as the first runner-up, while Jammu & Kashmir’s Advaita secured the second runner-up position. The event was further elevated by the presence of several Bollywood celebrities.

Bollywood Celebrities Added Glamour To The Event

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who attended the grand finale, shared her experience, saying, “I am very happy to be in Bhubaneswar. It’s a beautiful place, the people are warm, and the food is delicious. Femina Miss India holds a special place in my heart as I also began my journey from here and represented India.”

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‘Feels great to be in Bhubaneswar’ - Neha Dhupia

Actress and producer Neha Dhupia expressed her excitement, saying, “It feels wonderful to be in Bhubaneswar. Seeing the scale and grandeur of this event is amazing. It’s such a special moment, and I’m grateful to be here.”

A Special Moment For Terence Lewis

Choreographer Terence Lewis described the event as special and said, “This is the story of Femina Miss India. It’s the 61st edition, and Bhubaneswar is hosting it. I’ve been here many times and I’m always happy to return. Beauty alone doesn’t matter here - personality plays an equally important role.”

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Jubin Nautiyal Mesmerises The Audience

Singer Jubin Nautiyal stole the show with his soulful performance, winning hearts with his voice. He shared that Bhubaneswar feels like home to him, as he often visits for shows. “Being here for Femina Miss India is very special, and I feel proud to perform at such a grand event,” he said.

Lauren Gottlieb Shares Her Experience

Actress and dancer Lauren Gottlieb also attended the grand finale and shared, “This is the first time the event is being held here, and I feel really happy to be a part of it.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which Bollywood celebrities attended the event?

Zeenat Aman, Neha Dhupia, Terence Lewis, Jubin Nautiyal, and Lauren Gottlieb were among the celebrities present.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Neha Dhupia Zeenat Aman Miss India 2026 Femina Miss India 2026
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