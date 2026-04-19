Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ali Asgar left 'Dadi' role due to personal life impact.

Son faced school bullying for father's female characters.

Actor felt typecast, sought diverse acting roles.

Asgar departed 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in 2017.

The popular face of Indian television and comedy, Ali Asgar, has recently made an emotional revelation about his career. Known for his iconic ‘Dadi’ character in Comedy Nights with Kapil, he shared that he decided to quit the role because it started affecting his personal life.

‘My Kids Were Getting Bullied At School’

In a podcast with Maniesh Paul, Ali Asgar revealed that constantly playing female characters was typecasting him. He was repeatedly offered similar roles, which made him feel stuck.

He gave an emotional example, referencing the film Deewaar, saying, “In the film, ‘Mera baap chor hai’ was written on the child’s hand. I didn’t want something like ‘my father is a woman’ to be associated with my child.” He added that his son was being bullied in school, where people mocked his on-screen character.

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About Image And Reputation

Ali Asgar further said that many people might think he was crazy to leave such a popular role, but he felt trapped doing the same thing again and again.

He explained that during shows like Comedy Circus, he would perform multiple acts over weekends, often playing female roles in all of them. This led to a fixed image, and even writers started offering him only similar characters.

“I would ask what I’m supposed to do, and they’d say, just do what you always do. That started bothering me. I don’t want to do just one thing; I want to explore more. I can’t eat the same food every day ,I want variety,” he said.

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Left The Kapil Sharma Show In 2017

Because of these reasons, Ali Asgar left The Kapil Sharma Show in 2017, where he played the beloved ‘Dadi’.

He began his career with the TV show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and has also appeared in several films like Partner, Tees Maar Khan, Judwaa 2, and Shehzada.