Ali Asgar quit playing 'Dadi' because it led to typecasting and affected his personal life. His son was being bullied at school due to his on-screen character.
'My Father Is A Woman’: Ali Asgar Reveals Why His ‘Dadi’ Role On The Kapil Sharma Show Became A Burden
Ali Asgar opens up about why he quit his iconic ‘Dadi’ role, revealing how typecasting and its impact on his personal life, including his children, made him step away from the show.
- Ali Asgar left 'Dadi' role due to personal life impact.
- Son faced school bullying for father's female characters.
- Actor felt typecast, sought diverse acting roles.
- Asgar departed 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in 2017.
The popular face of Indian television and comedy, Ali Asgar, has recently made an emotional revelation about his career. Known for his iconic ‘Dadi’ character in Comedy Nights with Kapil, he shared that he decided to quit the role because it started affecting his personal life.
‘My Kids Were Getting Bullied At School’
In a podcast with Maniesh Paul, Ali Asgar revealed that constantly playing female characters was typecasting him. He was repeatedly offered similar roles, which made him feel stuck.
He gave an emotional example, referencing the film Deewaar, saying, “In the film, ‘Mera baap chor hai’ was written on the child’s hand. I didn’t want something like ‘my father is a woman’ to be associated with my child.” He added that his son was being bullied in school, where people mocked his on-screen character.
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About Image And Reputation
Ali Asgar further said that many people might think he was crazy to leave such a popular role, but he felt trapped doing the same thing again and again.
He explained that during shows like Comedy Circus, he would perform multiple acts over weekends, often playing female roles in all of them. This led to a fixed image, and even writers started offering him only similar characters.
“I would ask what I’m supposed to do, and they’d say, just do what you always do. That started bothering me. I don’t want to do just one thing; I want to explore more. I can’t eat the same food every day ,I want variety,” he said.
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Left The Kapil Sharma Show In 2017
Because of these reasons, Ali Asgar left The Kapil Sharma Show in 2017, where he played the beloved ‘Dadi’.
He began his career with the TV show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and has also appeared in several films like Partner, Tees Maar Khan, Judwaa 2, and Shehzada.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Ali Asgar quit playing the 'Dadi' character?
What were the career implications of playing female characters for Ali Asgar?
Constantly playing female characters led to Ali Asgar being typecast and repeatedly offered similar roles. This made him feel stuck and unable to explore other acting opportunities.
When did Ali Asgar leave The Kapil Sharma Show?
Ali Asgar left The Kapil Sharma Show in 2017. He was known for his popular 'Dadi' character on the show.
Did Ali Asgar only play female characters?
While Ali Asgar became famous for playing female characters like 'Dadi', he started his career in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and has appeared in films such as Partner and Judwaa 2.