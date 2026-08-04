Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khushbu Sundar demanded Stalin apologize for his derogatory remarks.

Stalin's rally remarks about Vijay sparked comments regarding Trisha.

Police briefly detained Stalin; Madras High Court ordered his release.

Stalin denied remarks, claiming edited clips created fake narrative.

Khushbu Sundar has shared a strongly worded Instagram post demanding that former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin issue an unconditional public apology to Trisha Krishnan over what she described as his “crass, cheap and deeply derogatory” remarks. Sundar also accused Udhayanidhi of resorting to “personal insults” when he cannot match the “performance, vision or leadership” of his political opponent, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

Udhayanidhi was taken into custody following his remarks. The Madras High Court has now ordered his release after police completed their questioning in connection with a case registered over his alleged remarks about Trisha. The court also directed him to cooperate with the investigation whenever required.

‘Udhayanidhi Stalin Should Apologise To Trisha Krishnan’

In a lengthy Instagram post, Khushbu Sundar called on Udhayanidhi Stalin to publicly apologise to Trisha. “Heard Udhayanidhi Stalin's speech. It was crass, cheap and deeply derogatory; reflecting the very political culture he seems eager to inherit,” she wrote.

ALSO READ| Udhayanidhi Stalin's Controversial Remark On Trisha Krishnan Triggers Outrage; TVK MLA Says 'It Exposes Mindset'

She continued, “If those with such a mindset aspire to lead a political party and one day govern the state, then God help us. What else can one expect from people who treat abusing, degrading and insulting women as a form of political theatre, basking in the applause, whistles and laughter of their loyal supporters? And who will know this better but me?”

The BJP Tamil Nadu leader further stressed the need for boundaries in public discourse, saying women should not be treated as political pawns.

“Those who normalise such language should remember that once the dignity of women is made a political casualty, no family (including your own) is immune from the same treatment. Public discourse must have boundaries, regardless of political differences. Women need to be respected and not treated as a pawn to play to your whims and fancies,” she wrote.

Sundar went on to say that personal attacks are often used when political opponents cannot compete on performance or leadership. “When you know you cannot match the performance, vision or leadership of your political opponent, resorting to personal insults and vulgarity becomes the easiest escape,” she wrote.

Referring to Udhayanidhi and his father, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, she added, “Udhayanidhi Stalin and his father MK Stalin have faced their share of controversies over the years, but that should never become the standard for public life.”

ALSO READ| ‘Rs 1 Lakh To Uorfi Javed, Rs 20,000 To Poonam Pandey’: Influencer Levels Claims Against CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke

She concluded by demanding an apology to Trisha, writing, “The Leader of the Opposition owes Trisha an unconditional public apology for insulting her on a public platform. Let’s see if he can own up to his dirt and if he has the courage and decency to apologise?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushboo Sundar (@khushsundar)

What Did Udhayanidhi Stalin Say About Trisha Krishnan?

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks came during a public rally in Thanjavur while he was criticising TVK chief and actor Vijay over the Cauvery water issue. He questioned why Vijay, according to him, had not spoken about the issue and accused him of being more concerned with filing “false cases” against the DMK.

“Not even a drop of Cauvery water has been received. But has the Chief Minister opened his mouth about it? No. He is only concerned with filing ‘false cases’ against the DMK,” he said.

His speech was then reportedly interrupted by chants of Trisha’s name, referring to the actor’s long-standing association with Vijay in the public imagination.

Udhayanidhi smiled and responded, “Water comes or not, the water should come. I meant the Cauvery.”

Madras HC Orders His Release

After the video from his rally went viral on social media, TVK reportedly approached the National Commission for Women (NCW), alleging that Udhayanidhi had made “offensive, double-meaning remarks and vulgar innuendos” targeting a prominent female public figure after being prompted by the crowd.

The party argued that remarks of this nature, particularly when made from a prominent political platform, could contribute to the normalisation of the objectification and verbal harassment of women in public life.

Earlier in the day, the Thanjavur (East) Police took the DMK leader into custody from his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, and took him to Thanjavur for questioning.

He was booked under Sections 61, 79, 192, 196, 296(b), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Udhayanidhi, while speaking to reporters, denied making any derogatory remarks and alleged that a “fake narrative” had been created by circulating edited clips of his speech.

“They have propagated fake news by using ‘Cut, Copy, Paste’ to claim I said something I never said. I am not the kind of person to be intimidated by all this. I will face it legally,” he said, describing the police action against him as a “comedy”.

The Madras High Court has now ordered his release.