Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NEET-UG protests gained widespread support after police action.

Salman Khan and others expressed solidarity with protesting students.

However, many prominent stars remained publicly silent on issue.

This contrasting response fuels public debate on celebrity engagement.

Public support for the ongoing student protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak has continued to grow, particularly after videos showing police action during the 'Chalo Sansad' march at Delhi's Jantar Mantar circulated widely on social media. The incident has reignited conversations around educational reforms, accountability and the role of public figures during moments of national concern. While several film personalities have voiced support for the protesting students, many of Bollywood's biggest names have chosen not to comment publicly.

Alia Bhatt Extends Support To NEET Protest

Alia Bhatt on Thursday extended her support to the NEET protest in a social media post. Taking to her Instagram, she said, “The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope. Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family’s hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them.”

She added, “Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country's tomorrow. For the students. By the students. The future is theirs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by αlia bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Several Film Personalities Back Students' Cause

Salman Khan recently broke his silence with a detailed Instagram post, describing the alleged paper leak as a 'very serious issue' and expressing solidarity with students and their families. He also urged people not to politicise the movement.

“It was such a peaceful movement, I felt so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know and see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them.”

He appreciated the youth for taking a stand and added that this “brave and courageous” generation will make India proud. “I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard and make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go about it, and the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud.”

The 60-year-old further advised that the protest should not be “hijacked politically” and said that education should become the next trend in the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Unlike previous public movements where the entertainment industry largely remained silent, this protest has received support from several actors and filmmakers. Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj were present at Jantar Mantar, while Huma Qureshi joined the demonstrations alongside her brother.

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Other celebrities, including Naseeruddin Shah, Anurag Kashyap, Diljit Dosanjh, Imran Khan, Sonu Sood, Vir Das, Dia Mirza, Soha Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rohit Saraf, Aayush Sharma, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, and Bhumi Pednekar, have also shared messages supporting students through social media or public statements.

Silence From Bollywood's Biggest Names Fuels Discussion

At the same time, several leading stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, have not made any public statements on the issue. Their silence has prompted widespread discussion online, with some fans questioning why they have chosen not to comment on a matter affecting students across the country.

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Deepika Padukone's silence has drawn particular attention, as she had publicly shown support for students during the 2020 JNU protests. This time, however, she has neither issued a statement nor posted about the ongoing demonstrations.

A similar pattern has been seen in the South Indian film industry. Apart from Prakash Raj and filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, most leading stars, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Ajith Kumar, Dhanush, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Mohanlal, have not publicly addressed the protests. Meanwhile, actor Tovino Thomas expressed solidarity with peaceful protesters and criticised the use of force, while Mohanlal's daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal, faced online trolling after voicing her support.

As public debate continues, the contrasting responses from members of the film industry have become part of the wider conversation surrounding the protests, highlighting differing approaches to engaging with issues of public concern.