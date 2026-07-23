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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesJana Nayagan First Reviews: Fans Celebrate Vijay’s Final Film In Theatres, Critics Say ‘Mediocre First Half’

Jana Nayagan First Reviews: Fans Celebrate Vijay’s Final Film In Theatres, Critics Say ‘Mediocre First Half’

Jana Nayagan First Reviews Live Updates: Jana Nayagan has finally hit theatres today, and Vijay fever has already swept across Tamil Nadu.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan released today.
  • Massive crowds celebrated enthusiastically in theatres across Tamil Nadu.
  • TVK members marked the film's release with cakes and fireworks.
  • Fans expressed emotional farewell to Vijay's illustrious acting career.

Jana Nayagan, Vijay’s final film before his full-time entry into politics - and his first release since becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu - has finally hit theatres, and the response has been nothing short of euphoric. Cinema halls across the state witnessed massive crowds, with fans dancing, cheering, and whistling as they watched Thalapathy grace the big screen one last time.

‘Thalapathy Mode On’ As Jana Nayagan Releases

Videos from theatres across Tamil Nadu have flooded social media, capturing the electric atmosphere. One viral clip shows fans erupting into loud cheers as Vijay makes his first appearance on screen, with many chanting his name and celebrating his entry.

Another video shows hundreds of fans storming Rohini Theatre in Chennai’s Koyambedu ahead of the film’s first show.

Celebrations were equally grand outside theatres. In Tindivanam, members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) marked the occasion by cutting cakes and distributing sweets. In Salem, TVK cadres and Vijay fans burst crackers, danced to songs from the film, and celebrated the release with much fanfare.

For many fans, Jana Nayagan is more than just a film - it’s an emotional farewell to Vijay’s acting career.

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One fan said, “It’s a mix of excitement and emotion for us. We are thrilled, but at the same time deeply emotional because this is Thalapathy Vijay’s last film. After all the struggles, this day has finally arrived. For us, this is the real Diwali.”

Another fan added, “Today is a festival for all Vijay fans and TVK volunteers. Kanyakumari has become a TVK fortress. This isn’t just the release of a movie - it has brought immense joy and excitement to the people. For us, this entire month feels like a festival, and we will make this film a grand success.”

Another viral video shows Vijay’s fans dancing outside Karpagam Complex, turning the release into a full-fledged celebration.

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However, not everyone was happy after watching the film. A film critic said that the first half of the film is mediocre and that the VFX is poor. 

One film critic said, “Jana Nayagan Mediocre 1st Half!” before adding, “The interval block is solid and the main highlight so far. Apart from that and a few template elevation scenes, the execution has been sloppy. Bobby Deol’s villain track is absurd, the VFX is poor, and the core daughter emotion feels half-baked. Vijay and Anirudh are holding this one together so far.”

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, is finally running in theatres. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narain.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of the film 'Jana Nayagan' for actor Vijay?

'Jana Nayagan' is Vijay's final film before his full-time entry into politics and his first release since becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. For fans, it's an emotional farewell to his acting career.

How did fans react to the release of 'Jana Nayagan'?

Fans reacted with euphoria, gathering in massive crowds, dancing, cheering, and whistling in cinema halls. Many consider the release a festival, like 'real Diwali' and a source of immense joy.

What kind of celebrations accompanied the film's release?

Celebrations included fans storming theatres, chanting Vijay's name, bursting crackers, cutting cakes, and distributing sweets. Fans from Japan also traveled to Chennai for the release.

What is the sentiment among fans regarding this film?

Fans expressed mixed feelings of excitement and deep emotion, recognizing it as Thalapathy Vijay's last film. They celebrated it as a 'festival day' and aimed to make it a 'grand success'.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pooja Hegde Bobby Deol Vijay Jana Nayagan Mamitha Baiju Vijay Film
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