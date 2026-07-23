Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan released today.

Massive crowds celebrated enthusiastically in theatres across Tamil Nadu.

TVK members marked the film's release with cakes and fireworks.

Fans expressed emotional farewell to Vijay's illustrious acting career.

Jana Nayagan, Vijay’s final film before his full-time entry into politics - and his first release since becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu - has finally hit theatres, and the response has been nothing short of euphoric. Cinema halls across the state witnessed massive crowds, with fans dancing, cheering, and whistling as they watched Thalapathy grace the big screen one last time.

‘Thalapathy Mode On’ As Jana Nayagan Releases

Videos from theatres across Tamil Nadu have flooded social media, capturing the electric atmosphere. One viral clip shows fans erupting into loud cheers as Vijay makes his first appearance on screen, with many chanting his name and celebrating his entry.

Another video shows hundreds of fans storming Rohini Theatre in Chennai’s Koyambedu ahead of the film’s first show.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Fans of Actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay from Japan reach Rohini Theatre in Koyambedu to watch Vijay's movie 'Jana Nayagan' releasing in theatres worldwide today. pic.twitter.com/Rrw7idO648 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2026

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Fans of Actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay gather outside the Rohini Theatre in Koyambedu ahead of the release of the movie 'Jana Nayagan' in theatres worldwide today. pic.twitter.com/GP084Br2z7 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2026

Celebrations were equally grand outside theatres. In Tindivanam, members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) marked the occasion by cutting cakes and distributing sweets. In Salem, TVK cadres and Vijay fans burst crackers, danced to songs from the film, and celebrated the release with much fanfare.

Viluppuram, Tamil Nadu: TVK members in Tindivanam celebrated CM Vijay's Jana Nayagan release with cake-cutting, sweets distribution and fan gatherings. pic.twitter.com/tZZWLRFPQc — IANS (@ians_india) July 23, 2026

VIDEO | Salem, Tamil Nadu: TVK cadres and Vijay fans burst crackers, cut a cake and dance to songs to celebrate the release of Jana Nayagan.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/p32Mw1TtPJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 23, 2026

For many fans, Jana Nayagan is more than just a film - it’s an emotional farewell to Vijay’s acting career.

ALSO READ | As Rajkummar Rao Backs CJP Protest, Viral Screenshot Claims He Was ‘Pressured’ Into ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’ Song

One fan said, “It’s a mix of excitement and emotion for us. We are thrilled, but at the same time deeply emotional because this is Thalapathy Vijay’s last film. After all the struggles, this day has finally arrived. For us, this is the real Diwali.”

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Divya, a fan of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, on the release of 'Jana Nayagan', says, "It's a mix of excitement and emotion for us. We are thrilled, but at the same time deeply emotional because this is Thalapathy Vijay's last film. After all the struggles,… pic.twitter.com/YCimOVpY6X — IANS (@ians_india) July 23, 2026

Another fan added, “Today is a festival for all Vijay fans and TVK volunteers. Kanyakumari has become a TVK fortress. This isn’t just the release of a movie - it has brought immense joy and excitement to the people. For us, this entire month feels like a festival, and we will make this film a grand success.”

Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu: On the Release of the Film 'Jana Nayagan' of Actor and CM C. Joseph Vijay, A Fan says, "Today is a festival day for our fans, for the fans of Chairman Joseph Vijay, for the volunteers. Kanyakumari district has become a TV K fortress. Not only has it… pic.twitter.com/Eq7rgnvtgh — IANS (@ians_india) July 23, 2026

Another viral video shows Vijay’s fans dancing outside Karpagam Complex, turning the release into a full-fledged celebration.

#WATCH | Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: Fans of Actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay dance and celebrate outside the Karpagam Complex ahead of the release of the movie 'Jana Nayagan' in theatres worldwide today. pic.twitter.com/h14G3dS68i — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2026

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu: Fans celebrate the release of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan' with great enthusiasm pic.twitter.com/vV8kfplQ37 — IANS (@ians_india) July 23, 2026

ALSO READ | ‘Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?’ Rap On NEET Protest Takes The Internet By Storm

However, not everyone was happy after watching the film. A film critic said that the first half of the film is mediocre and that the VFX is poor.

One film critic said, “Jana Nayagan Mediocre 1st Half!” before adding, “The interval block is solid and the main highlight so far. Apart from that and a few template elevation scenes, the execution has been sloppy. Bobby Deol’s villain track is absurd, the VFX is poor, and the core daughter emotion feels half-baked. Vijay and Anirudh are holding this one together so far.”

About Jana Nayagan



Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, is finally running in theatres. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narain.