Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Priyanka's mother questioned 'human shields' at Sansad Chalo protest.

Journalist reported police brutality, tear gas during Sansad Chalo.

She strongly denied women/children were intentionally used as shields.

Women protected others naturally during escalating crowd fragmentation.

Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra, found herself at the centre of an online debate after commenting on a journalist’s post about the July 20 Sansad Chalo march in Delhi. Responding to the journalist’s account of the police action during the protest, Dr Chopra questioned whether women and children had been used as “human shields”. The journalist, however, strongly denied the claim and posted a lengthy response explaining what she said she witnessed on the ground.

Before we get to their exchange, here’s how it all unfolded.

Journalist On Police Brutality During July 20 March

A journalist shared a video recounting her experience while covering the July 20 Sansad Chalo march by students who had been staging a sit-in protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. She said she had been at the protest site since 6 am, but claimed the situation took a dramatic turn around noon, with reports of protesters being beaten, tear gas being used and several people being detained.

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“I got back from the protest site a while ago, and I’m f****** aghast at the visuals. To think I was there since 6 am. At the start, I actually thought it was going to be okay. I made the active choice to go by myself because I thought that if I was just responsible for myself, I’d be able to move in and out easily and keep the people around me safer as well. I was so proud of that decision until 12 pm. And then something just changed,” she said in the video.

She went on to claim that the “energy shifted”, and that she started hearing reports of “people getting beaten up, tear gas being used and people being detained”.

The journalist said she had witnessed similar scenes at previous protests, but admitted she never expected women and children to be caught up in the violence. “But something in your heart just refuses to believe that if a protest has women and children, they would not be assaulted. But obviously, that was my mistake for thinking that. There is no discrimination on this front.”

She also alleged that Internet services had been disrupted, making it difficult for protesters to stay informed about what was happening around them.

“And to think all of this was happening while there was no Internet. The protesters had no way of finding out what exactly was happening. You had to actually leave the area and then return, then leave again, just to get little glimpses of information from cafés around Connaught Place. Otherwise, you were locked in, caged between barricades. If you entered a barricaded area, you couldn’t get out. If you got out, you couldn’t get back in,” she said.

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The journalist added that many of those participating in the protest were teenagers demanding “a secure future and an education system they can trust”.

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Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Responds

Dr Madhu Chopra responded to the video and asked, “Did the protest use ‘women and children’ as human shield? Did you not figure out the consequences of your action?”

This, as expected, triggered a wave of reactions, including one from the journalist who replied with a detailed response, firmly denying that women and children had been used as “human shields”.

“Absolutely not, Madam. I’m an independent journalist, and I can tell you from having been able to cover a lot of ground, that when the protesters fragmented due to the extremely limited moving space that the excessive barricading had left, thereby taking it dangerously close to a stampede situation, the crowd automatically spilled onto the streets for respite,” she wrote.

She further claimed that as the crowd grew larger, some women instinctively stepped in to protect others when the situation escalated.

“And then when attacks began, some women naturally jumped in to save others, each other, cocooned those who were being pulled by their clothing. But no one was actively ‘used’ as a shield,” she added.

The journalist also said many women, including herself, had felt “exceptionally safe” within the protest crowd. She argued that parents who attended the protest with their children had not done so with the intention of using them as shields.

“You’ll find a lot of women, like myself, actually telling you that these protest crowds have actually felt exceptionally safe for us, unlike the rest of the city and a woman’s usual experience. So no one was helplessly being used to do anything against their wish, than being beaten ofc. And I don’t imagine parents take children to stand up for what they believe in, with the intention to use themselves/let anyone else use their children as shields. To believe what the channels have been tasked to peddle, and to think young people deserve unchecked violence would be a disservice to yourself and those around you,” she concluded.