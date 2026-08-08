Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta were promoting their upcoming period drama, Batwara 1947. The film is set to be released around Independence Day.
Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta Meet CM Yogi Adityanath, Gifts Ram Lalla Idol Ahead Of ‘Batwara 1947’ Release
Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow during the promotions of ‘Batwara 1947’. The actors gifted him an idol of Ram Lalla.
- Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta promoted
- They met CM Yogi Adityanath, gifting him a Ram Lalla idol.
- Deol shared photos; film releases August 14 worldwide.
Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta are currently busy promoting their upcoming period drama Batwara 1947, which is set to reach cinemas around Independence Day. As part of the promotional campaign, the actors travelled to Lucknow with Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol. During their visit, they met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and later shared pictures from their meeting on social media. They also presented the chief minister with an idol of Ram Lalla.
ALSO READ: Mumbai Police Constable Dies While On Duty Outside Salman Khan’s Bandra Home
Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta Reach Lucknow For ‘Batwara 1947’ Promotions
Sunny Deol visited Lucknow on Friday, August 7, to promote Batwara 1947 alongside Preity Zinta and Karan Deol. The trio interacted with fans and took part in promotional activities across the city.
The actor also enjoyed a traditional tonga ride at the iconic Rumi Gate before heading to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s office for his meeting with Yogi Adityanath.
प्रख्यात फिल्म अभिनेता @iamsunnydeol जी एवं अभिनेत्री @realpreityzinta जी से आज लखनऊ स्थित सरकारी आवास पर शिष्टाचार भेंट हुई। pic.twitter.com/BE00D9TG47— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 7, 2026
Sunny Deol Shares Pictures With Yogi Adityanath
Following the meeting, Sunny Deol posted photographs from his interaction with Yogi Adityanath on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, "While in Lucknow, it was a pleasure to meet the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath ji. Had a very pleasant and warm conversation with him."
Preity Zinta was also present during the meeting and was seen posing alongside Sunny Deol and the chief minister. Sunny Deol also gifted Yogi Adityanath an idol of Ram Lalla during the visit.
View this post on Instagram
ALSO READ: The Traitors 2: Shweta Tiwari Takes Dig At Ex-Husbands Raja Chaudhary, Abhinav Kohli, Says ‘Apne Patiyon Ko Cheat Karte Hue...’
Sunny Deol And Preity Zinta Reunite On Screen
Batwara 1947 marks another on-screen collaboration between Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. The two actors were last seen together in Bhaiaji Superhit, while their latest project brings them back to the screen after a gap of around eight years.
The film has been directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, also marking the return of Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's pairing under his direction after nearly 29 years. The project is produced by Aamir Khan Productions.
The film is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on August 14. Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India and Pakistan, the film explores a story rooted in that turbulent period.
The release will also put the film up against Emraan Hashmi's romantic drama Awarapan 2. With both films arriving around Independence Day, the 2026 festive period is set to bring a major box-office clash.
Frequently Asked Questions
What movie were Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta promoting in Lucknow?
Whom did the actors meet during their promotions in Lucknow?
During their visit to Lucknow, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They also presented him with an idol of Ram Lalla.
When is the film 'Batwara 1947' scheduled to be released?
The film 'Batwara 1947' is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on August 14. It is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India and Pakistan.
Who directed 'Batwara 1947' and when did the lead pair last collaborate?
Batwara 1947 was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta last collaborated on screen in Bhaiaji Superhit, approximately eight years ago.