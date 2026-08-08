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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRamandeep Singh Marries 'Kaisi Yeh Yaarian' Actress Charlie Chauhan, Wedding Photos Go Viral

Ramandeep Singh Marries 'Kaisi Yeh Yaarian' Actress Charlie Chauhan, Wedding Photos Go Viral

KKR cricketer Ramandeep Singh has married TV actress Charlie Chauhan. While the couple is yet to officially announce their wedding, photos have gone viral since last night.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 08:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cricketer Ramandeep Singh married actress Charlie Chauhan privately.
  • Traditional Sikh wedding pictures surprised fans, went viral online.
  • Close family, friends, and cricketer Arshdeep Singh attended.
  • Union joins cricket and television personalities, captivating fans.

Indian cricketer Ramandeep Singh has married television actress Charlie Chauhan in an intimate traditional Sikh wedding. The Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder and the Kaisi Yeh Yaarian actress kept the occasion private, but pictures and videos from their celebrations have now surfaced online, leaving fans pleasantly surprised.

Ramandeep, who represents Punjab in domestic cricket and KKR in the IPL, exchanged vows with Charlie in a gurudwara ceremony attended by close family members and friends. The wedding has also brought together two familiar faces from the worlds of cricket and Indian television.

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Ramandeep Singh And Charlie Chauhan's Wedding Photos Go Viral

Images from the ceremony show Charlie dressed as a traditional Punjabi bride in a red and golden lehenga, complemented by bridal jewellery, including a gold necklace, maang tika, chooda and kaleeras. Ramandeep, meanwhile, looked dapper in an ivory-golden embroidered sherwani paired with a red turban.

The couple appeared to follow traditional Punjabi-Sikh wedding rituals during the private ceremony. Videos from the celebrations have also made their way onto social media, including a clip showing the newlyweds dancing and enjoying their special day.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by PANJAB BESPOKE (@panjab.bespoke)

Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was among those who attended the celebrations. He was seen wearing a black suit with a red turban and later shared wedding pictures of Ramandeep and Charlie on Instagram, congratulating the couple as they began a new chapter together.

Charlie Chauhan's Relationship History Surprises Fans

The wedding announcement came as a surprise to many of Charlie's fans, particularly because the actress had largely kept her personal life away from the social-media spotlight.

Charlie had previously been associated with actor and dancer Kunwar Amar. The two also appeared together on the dance reality show Nach Baliye, where he was her dance partner.

The actress has now begun a new chapter with Ramandeep, with their private wedding becoming a talking point among both television and cricket fans.

Who Is Charlie Chauhan?

Charlie Chauhan is a familiar face in Indian television and has appeared in several popular shows. She became widely known after appearing as a contestant on MTV Roadies Season 7.

She later gained recognition for her role as Ila in Best Friends Forever and as Mukti Vardhan in Kaisi Yeh Yaarian. Charlie also participated in Nach Baliye with Kunwar Amar and appeared as Inara in Yeh Hai Aashiqui 4.

Beyond television, she has featured in a few short films and has an interest in writing. She has also worked as a lyricist and was associated with the music album Beparwahiyan.

Ramandeep and Charlie are also reported to have an age gap of around seven years.

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Ramandeep Singh's Cricket Career

Ramandeep Singh made his international debut for India in November 2024 during a T20 match against South Africa. He has represented India in two matches, scoring 15 runs and taking one wicket.

His role in the IPL, however, has been more prominent. Ramandeep has remained an important part of the Kolkata Knight Riders setup and has played 39 IPL matches, scoring 299 runs and taking seven wickets.

His marriage to Charlie Chauhan has now added a major personal milestone to his cricketing journey, with wedding pictures drawing attention from fans across both entertainment and sports circles.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are Ramandeep Singh and Charlie Chauhan?

Ramandeep Singh is an Indian cricketer and KKR all-rounder, while Charlie Chauhan is a television actress known for shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaarian. They recently married in a traditional Sikh wedding.

What kind of wedding ceremony did Ramandeep Singh and Charlie Chauhan have?

The couple had an intimate traditional Sikh wedding ceremony in a gurudwara. It was attended by close family members and friends.

Why was Charlie Chauhan's wedding a surprise to many fans?

Many of Charlie Chauhan's fans were surprised because she had largely kept her personal life away from the social media spotlight. Her relationship with Ramandeep Singh was not widely publicized.

Which cricketer attended Ramandeep Singh and Charlie Chauhan's wedding?

Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was among those who attended the celebrations. He later shared wedding pictures on Instagram, congratulating the couple.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Aug 2026 08:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Charlie Chauhan Ramandeep Singh ENtertainment News KOlkata Knight Riders Ramandeep Singh Wedding Kaisi Yeh Yaarian
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