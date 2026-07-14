Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 4,000 Cr ‘Ramayana’ Eyes China Box Office; Makers Plan Major Push

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Part 1 releases Diwali this year; Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana has created massive anticipation among audiences. The two-part epic, being made on a reported budget of around Rs 4,000 crore, is set to be released on a global scale, with the makers now focusing on expanding its reach in China as well. China has emerged as a significant overseas market for Indian films, with several Bollywood releases earning impressive numbers there. Keeping the audience in mind, the Ramayana team is reportedly working on a special promotional strategy to introduce the film to viewers in China before its theatrical release.

Special Promotional Events Planned For China

According to a report by Mid-Day, the makers are planning a major promotional event in China during September-October. Lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi may reportedly be part of the event, which aims to create awareness and build excitement among Chinese audiences.

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The film's team is also said to be in discussions with Chinese exhibitors and distributors to ensure a wide release. Instead of directly launching the film, the makers are reportedly planning to connect with the audience first through promotional activities and interactions.

The strategy reflects the team's ambition to present Ramayana not just as an Indian mythological epic but as a global cinematic experience.

Special Screening Planned Ahead Of Global Release

Reports suggest that a special screening of Ramayana could be organised at the Pingyao International Film Festival in China on September 24. The makers are reportedly keen to use this platform to showcase the film to an international audience.

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The promotional campaign is also expected to gain momentum during China's 'Golden Week', beginning October 1, when the team plans to further promote the film among Chinese viewers.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

The first part of the highly anticipated epic is scheduled to release worldwide during Diwali this year, while the second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.