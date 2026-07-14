Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sourav Joshi claimed E20 fuel cut his Mercedes' mileage.

Mercedes-Benz confirmed BS VI petrol models are E20 compatible.

Joshi apologized; engine issue caused his Mercedes' low mileage.

YouTuber Sourav Joshi has apologised after claiming that E20 petrol had drastically reduced the mileage of his Mercedes, saying it had fallen to 5 km/L. In a statement, Joshi revealed that he later took the vehicle to a Mercedes-Benz service centre, where technicians found that the drop in mileage was caused by an engine issue and not the ethanol-blended fuel.

His clarification comes after Mercedes-Benz India stated that all of its BS VI petrol vehicles are fully compatible with E20 fuel.

Sourav Joshi Apologises For Comment On E20 Petrol

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Joshi wrote, “We visited the Mercedes service centre, and they found that there was an issue with the engine, which was causing the low mileage.”

ALSO READ| Mercedes-Benz India Issues Statement On E20 Fuel After Sourav Joshi Claimed Car’s Mileage Fell To 5 km/L

He also apologised for the confusion surrounding E20 petrol. “I apologise for the misunderstanding regarding E20 petrol. My intention was never to spread incorrect information or hurt anyone’s sentiments. I have trimmed that part accordingly.”



We visited the Mercedes service center, and they found that there was an issue with the engine, which was causing the low mileage. I apologize for the misunderstanding regarding E20 petrol. My intention was never to spread incorrect information or hurt anyone’s sentiments. I have… — Sourav Joshi Vlogs (@souravjoshi_art) July 13, 2026

What Did Sourav Joshi Claim?

Joshi’s clarification comes days after a video of him discussing his Mercedes’ fuel efficiency went viral on social media platforms. The video started a fresh debate around the petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol.

In the video, he claimed that his car, which earlier delivered around 16-17 km/L, began returning significantly lower mileage after he started using ethanol-blended petrol. “A problem has come up: the car isn’t giving mileage. Earlier, it used to give good mileage, around 15-16, and now it’s showing 9. I got the petrol filled just yesterday, and even then, the fuel has gone down so much.”

He further said, “Earlier, on a full tank, it used to show a range of around 808, and now it’s showing 480. So the mileage is definitely not there. I just hope no other issue comes up. It’s a Mercedes after all. These days, I’m scared even while filling petrol.”

ALSO READ| 'These Days, I'm Scared...': YouTuber Sourav Joshi Claims His Mercedes Mileage Fell To 5 km/L After Using Ethanol-Blended Petrol

Joshi later shared another update, claiming that the mileage had dropped even further. “Yesterday I told you that our car’s mileage had dropped from 17 to 9. And today, do you know how much it has become? It has gone down to 5.”

The YouTuber also expressed concerns that fuel adulteration could damage his vehicle. “These days I’m actually scared while filling petrol, wondering if the car might get damaged, because a lot of people’s vehicles are getting spoiled due to fuel adulteration. Anyway, it’s a good thing I bought the electric G-Wagon instead of the petrol one. Petrol would have cost a lot more, and if the car got damaged, the repair bill would have been huge too.”

Mercedes-Benz Issues Customer Advisory

Following the viral video, Mercedes-Benz India released a customer advisory on X (formerly Twitter), reaffirming that its petrol vehicles comply with E20 fuel standards.

“At Mercedes-Benz, customer safety, vehicle reliability and performance are of paramount importance to us. All Mercedes-Benz petrol BS VI vehicles are materially compatible with E20 fuel and certified accordingly by relevant authorities,” the company said.

The automaker further added, “We are happy to support customers for any technical queries. Mercedes-Benz remains committed to sustainable mobility.”