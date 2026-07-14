Alia Bhatt Joins Tumbbad 2 With Sohum Shah And Nawazuddin Siddiqui; Release Date Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alia Bhatt joins Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Tumbbad 2 cast.

Her addition generates immense excitement for the sequel.

Sequel produced by Sohum Shah Films, Pen Studios.

Tumbbad 2 releases December 3, 2027, expanding universe.

The world of Tumbbad is expanding once again, and this time it has found another major star. After confirming Nawazuddin Siddiqui's addition to the sequel, the makers have now announced that Alia Bhatt will play a pivotal role in Tumbbad 2. The announcement marks Alia's first collaboration with actor-producer Sohum Shah and adds further excitement around one of Indian cinema's most anticipated sequels. The original film has earned cult status over the years and enjoyed remarkable success during its re-release. With a fresh cast and an ambitious vision, the sequel aims to take the acclaimed folklore universe to new heights.

Alia Bhatt Joins Tumbbad 2 Cast

The makers of Tumbbad 2 officially announced that Alia Bhatt has joined the cast in a significant role. Her addition follows the earlier confirmation of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, making the sequel one of the biggest casting announcements in recent months.

Sharing her excitement about joining the project, Alia said, "Tumbbad has stayed with me ever since I first watched it. Very few films create a world that feels this original and immersive, and even fewer continue to grow in people’s imagination years after they’ve been released. That’s what makes this opportunity so exciting."

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)

She added, "To now become a part of that world is incredibly special. I’m looking forward to working with Sohum and Nawaz, two artists I’ve admired for a long time, and to exploring a character that belongs to a story as rich, mysterious and unforgettable as Tumbbad. I can’t wait for audiences to experience what we’re creating together."

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Sohum Shah On Alia Bhatt

Welcoming Alia to the Tumbbad universe, Sohum Shah expressed confidence that audiences would see a different side of the actor on screen.

He said, "Having Alia Bhatt come on board for Tumbbad 2 is truly delightful for all of us. She is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses of this generation, and I am sure the audience will get to witness something unique with her in the film. We have all witnessed her incredible performances on screen right from her debut. This is my first collaboration with her, and I am genuinely looking forward to working together."

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Producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada also welcomed Alia, saying, "Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses in our industry, and her joining Tumbbad 2 is truly incredible. This also marks our third collaboration with Alia after the phenomenal success of Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, making it even more special for us. She is the perfect choice for this film, and the audience will see her in a way like never before. She is a remarkably accomplished actor who immediately understood our ambition behind the project. Having her on board will elevate both the film."

Tumbbad 2 Release

Tumbbad 2 is being produced by Sohum Shah Films in association with Pen Studios and directed by Adesh Prasad. The sequel will continue expanding the acclaimed folklore universe that made the original film a modern cult favourite.

The first Tumbbad gained renewed popularity after its re-release, becoming the highest-grossing re-release in Indian cinema. Backed by a strong creative team and an impressive cast, the sequel is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 3 December 2027.

With Alia Bhatt and Nawazuddin Siddiqui joining Sohum Shah, Tumbbad 2 is shaping up to be one of the most awaited Indian films of 2027. Fans will now be eager to discover how the next chapter expands the mysterious and haunting world that made the original film so memorable.