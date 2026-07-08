Raghu Ram Joins CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar; Meets Abhijeet Dipke And Sonam Wangchuk

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raghu Ram joined Jantar Mantar protest, met Abhijeet Dipke.

They shared humorous exchange about viral Roadies audition video.

Ram also met activist Sonam Wangchuk, observing a hunger strike.

Wangchuk lost 6.25 kg during protest; health updates shared.

Raghu Ram joined the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, where he met the political movement’s founder, Abhijeet Dipke. The meeting came shortly after a Roadies audition video went viral, with many social media users mistakenly identifying Dipke as contestant Sumit Suryawanshi.

Raghu Ram Meets Abhijeet Dipke

As soon as the two met, Dipke jokingly said, “I came to Odisha and you rejected me. Whose clip is going viral?”

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Responding with humour, Raghu said, “Oh yes, right. Actually you are right, I am AI,” before adding, “I can’t talk to you so nicely. If you would talk to me nicely, I would have slapped you more. We love you bro. Whatever you said, it moved me. I just came to be a part of here. I will go back tomorrow. And hopefully this matter will end soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeetdipke)

Raghu Ram Meets Sonam Wangchuk

The MTV Roadies creator also met climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, with photos from their meeting quickly going viral on social media. Wangchuk has been observing a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

According to an update shared by the Cockroach Janta Party on Instagram, Wangchuk has lost 6.25 kg during the protest, and his blood pressure was recorded at 102/61 after 10 days of fasting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeetdipke)

Earlier, on the eighth day of his hunger strike, Wangchuk shared an update on social media, writing that he was “still alive, though not kicking.”

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His most recent health update read, “Some 7,000 people gathered at Jantar Mantar today from morning to evening. Leaders of various social and political movements spoke in support. A clear indication of how effective this movement is can be judged from the number of trolls in the comments below. Over the years I’ve seen that this number is directly proportional to the impact. I’ll be so sad & dejected the day they go missing. Thank you, my success-o-meter, for your hard work.”