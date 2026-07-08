Pawan Kalyan’s Fan Niranjan Passes Away Days After Meeting Him

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pawan Kalyan's fan Niranjan passed away after prolonged illness.

Kalyan visited Niranjan at home in June, fulfilling his wish.

Kalyan gave puppy, financial aid, and promised film screening.

Pawan Kalyan’s 17-year-old fan, Ponuganti Niranjan, whom the actor had met at his residence in June, has passed away after a prolonged battle with a rare genetic disorder. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday night. The news has left the actor’s fans and members of the Jana Sena Party deeply saddened.

Niranjan, a resident of Hanumakonda in Telangana’s Warangal district, had been living with the rare genetic condition for several years. Family members recall that he loved dancing as a child, but as the disease progressed, it gradually affected his physical development and eventually left him bedridden.

Pawan Kalyan Met Him At His Residence

In June this year, Pawan Kalyan personally travelled to Hanumakonda after watching a video in which Niranjan expressed his heartfelt wish to meet the actor in person.

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“A few days ago, I came across a video of Niranjan from Hanumakonda, Warangal, who is bravely battling a rare disease and had expressed a heartfelt wish to meet me. Today, I had the privilege of visiting him and spending time with him and his family,” he had written in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Pawan also said that the young fan’s “courage, resilience, and unwavering spirit in the face of adversity” had deeply inspired him.

During the visit, the actor warmly greeted Niranjan, kissed his hand, and presented him with prasadam and silk garments specially brought from Tirupati.

A few days ago, I came across a video of Niranjan from Hanumakonda, Warangal, who is bravely battling a rare disease and had expressed a heartfelt wish to meet me. Today, I had the privilege of visiting him and spending time with him and his family.



I went there believing I was… pic.twitter.com/jI7VZ9y0kC — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) June 17, 2026

Pawan Fulfilled More Of Niranjan’s Wishes

The Deputy Chief Minister went a step further after learning that Niranjan was fond of dogs. Within hours, he arranged for a puppy to be gifted to the teenager. Pawan also extended financial assistance to the family.

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During their meeting, the two clicked selfies together, and Pawan Kalyan even made a heartfelt promise. If his upcoming film OG 2 went on floors, Niranjan would be invited as a special guest, and they would watch it together.