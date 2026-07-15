Raaj Shaandilyaa Drops Major Hint About ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’, Makers To Release First Look Soon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal return; Manoj Bajpayee joins cast.

Nearly two decades after Bhagam Bhag became one of Bollywood's most-loved comedy films, anticipation for its sequel continues to grow. While the makers officially confirmed Bhagam Bhag 2 earlier this year, updates on the project have remained scarce. However, recent social media activity by director Raaj Shaandilyaa and actor Paresh Rawal has reignited excitement, with fans convinced that the film's first look could be unveiled soon.

Cryptic Post Fuels Speculation

Director Raaj Shaandilyaa, who has taken over the reins of the sequel from veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, recently teased fans with a mysterious message on X (formerly Twitter).

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Bas thoda aur intzaar...uske baad saare 'SIGNAL' khulne waale hain... — Raaj Shaandilyaa (भारतीय हिन्दू) (@writerraj) July 13, 2026

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Just wait a little longer. After that, all the 'signals' will be open."

The reference to "signals" immediately caught the attention of fans, as it appears to be a nod to Signal, one of the popular songs from the 2006 comedy. Within hours, social media was abuzz with speculation that the filmmaker was hinting at an upcoming announcement, possibly the first look or teaser of Bhagam Bhag 2.

Paresh Rawal Adds To The Buzz

Adding further fuel to the rumours, Paresh Rawal reposted Shaandilyaa's message with a one-word response, "Amen!"

Although brief, the actor's reaction was enough to send fans into a frenzy, with many interpreting it as confirmation that something significant related to the sequel is on the horizon.

Neither Shaandilyaa nor Rawal has officially revealed what the announcement will be, but the timing of their posts has heightened expectations that promotional activities for the film may begin soon.

About Bhagam Bhag

Released in 2006, Bhagam Bhag followed the hilarious misadventures of three members of a theatre troupe who travel to London for a stage performance, only to find themselves caught up in a murder mystery. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film blended slapstick comedy, suspense and mistaken identities, earning both commercial success and a loyal fan following.

The original featured Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal in leading roles, with their comic chemistry becoming one of the film's biggest highlights.

While Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal are expected to return, Govinda will reportedly not be part of Bhagam Bhag 2. According to reports, Manoj Bajpayee has joined the sequel, bringing a fresh dynamic to the franchise while retaining its signature blend of comedy and chaos.

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Fans Await An Official Announcement

Even after nearly 20 years, Bhagam Bhag remains one of Bollywood's most popular comedy films. The movie was a box-office success upon release and continues to enjoy a loyal audience through streaming platforms.

Although the makers have yet to officially announce the film's first look or teaser, the cryptic exchange between Raaj Shaandilyaa and Paresh Rawal has left fans hopeful that a major reveal is just around the corner. Until then, audiences will be watching the franchise's social media pages closely for the next clue.