Alpha OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Spy Thriller

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom YRF Spy Universe film features female-led espionage, thrilling action.

After an underwhelming run at the box office, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha is now preparing for its digital debut. The film, which marked the first female-led instalment in Yash Raj Films' (YRF) Spy Universe, generated considerable anticipation before its theatrical release but has struggled to match expectations commercially. As its cinema run nears its end, fans are now looking forward to watching the action thriller from the comfort of their homes.

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Alpha: When And Where To Watch

While the makers have not yet announced an official streaming date, Netflix has been confirmed as the film's official OTT partner. The platform's branding appears in the opening credits of Alpha, confirming that the streaming giant has secured the post-theatrical digital rights.

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Although an exact premiere date remains under wraps, industry trends suggest that the film is likely to arrive on Netflix around six to eight weeks after its theatrical release, following the release pattern adopted by many major Hindi films in recent years.

Alpha Box Office Collection

Despite being one of the year's most anticipated releases, Alpha has found it difficult to maintain momentum at the ticket counters. The film has completed 12 days in cinemas but is yet to recover its reported production cost.

On its 12th day (second Tuesday), the spy thriller collected Rs 0.85 crore net across 2,344 shows in India. This takes its total domestic net earnings to Rs 55.20 crore, while its gross domestic collection stands at Rs 65.77 crore.

The film added Rs 0.50 crore on Day 12 to its worldwide collection, pushing its overseas gross to Rs 26.70 crore. With these figures, Alpha's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 92.47 crore.

About Alpha

Alpha serves as the seventh film in the expanding YRF Spy Universe, introducing audiences to a new female-led espionage story.

The film follows Sita (Alia Bhatt), a highly trained assassin created through a classified Regenerative Serum Programme. Her life changes dramatically after she discovers that the man she believed to be her father, Colonel Fateh Singh Lakhawat (Bobby Deol), had actually kidnapped her as a child and raised her as part of a secret experiment.

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Determined to expose and destroy Fateh's criminal network, Sita joins forces with her sister Durga (Sharvari). Together, the two agents embark on a dangerous mission against Fateh's heavily armed private militia, navigating a world of espionage, high-stakes action and betrayal.





