'Jana Nayagan' will be released on July 23. The film received an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC after a months-long battle.
Vijay Confirms ‘Jana Nayagan’ Release Date; Stuns Fans With New Cop Poster
Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan is set to hit theatres later this month, much to the delight of fans who have been eagerly awaiting the film's release.
- Vijay announced the release date of 'Jana Nayagan'.
- New poster shows Vijay as fierce cop wielding sword.
- This film marks his last project before politics.
- Fans expressed excitement for the film's upcoming release.
Vijay has announced the release date of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan after it received an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC. Along with the announcement, the actor dropped a striking new poster featuring him in a fierce police avatar, wielding a sword.
Vijay Confirms ‘Jana Nayagan’ Release Date
The last film of the actor-turned-politician will release on July 23 after a months-long battle with the censor board. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has also dropped a new poster of himself as a fierce cop.
#JanaNayaganFromJuly23 pic.twitter.com/YbvAg0Kvms— Vijay (@actorvijay) July 15, 2026
Fans React To ‘Jana Nayagan’ Release Date
Fans, who were eagerly awaiting the release of the film, have taken to social media to express their excitement.
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One fan wrote, “The last ride is locked! July 23 will be a complete festival in theatres! Absolute blockbuster loading from Thalapathy, H. Vinoth, and Anirudh! FDFS-ku ready-ah?”
“One last dance,” wrote another.
A third posted, “Finally, Thalapathy.”
“Can’t wait for this,” expressed yet another.
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Earlier, on July 11, Vijay shared another poster from Jana Nayagan, featuring him holding a whip as a group of tied-up criminals surrounded him. The poster bore the words “Certified A” and “Coming Soon”.
About Jana Nayagan
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features an ensemble cast including Vijay, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Pooja Hegde, Narain, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mamitha Baiju.
Apart from its original Tamil version, the film is also expected to release in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.
The film’s music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander; Pradeep E Ragav serves as editor; Analarasu has choreographed the action sequences, and Sathyan Sooryan is the cinematographer.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan' scheduled to be released?
What is the significance of 'Jana Nayagan' for actor Vijay?
'Jana Nayagan' is the last film of Vijay, who is an actor-turned-politician and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.
Who directed 'Jana Nayagan' and who are some of the other cast members?
'Jana Nayagan' is directed by H Vinoth. The ensemble cast includes Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Pooja Hegde, among others.
In what languages will 'Jana Nayagan' be released?
Apart from its original Tamil version, the film is expected to release in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.