Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'I Never Wanted To, I Felt Limited': Priyanka Chopra On Leaving Bollywood

'I Never Wanted To, I Felt Limited': Priyanka Chopra On Leaving Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra reveals she never intended to leave Bollywood but felt creatively limited, leading her to explore Hollywood. The global star opens up about balancing both industries.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 08:33 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

At the height of her Bollywood success, Priyanka Chopra made a decision that surprised many, she shifted her focus to Hollywood. Years later, the global star is reflecting on that pivotal move. And according to her, it wasn’t about walking away from Hindi cinema, but about searching for creative growth.

In a recent conversation with Firstpost, Priyanka revealed that her transition to the West stemmed from feeling constrained in Bollywood, not from a desire to leave it behind.

ALSO READ: Raj Kundra Gets Bail In Rs 150 Crore Bitcoin Fraud Case

“I Felt Limited” In Hindi Cinema

Opening up about that turning point, she said, “I don’t think I ever wanted to leave Bollywood. I felt limited for many reasons when I was working in Hindi films. I wanted to expand. I was kind of pushed into wanting to look for opportunities that would be exciting to me as an artiste. I landed up working in America, and now, I feel like, after almost 12 years or so, I am finding the momentum to pick and choose really amazing work, and that’s not easy.”

Her words offer rare insight into the pressures of sustaining a career at the top, and the courage it takes to start over in a new industry.

Building A Career From Scratch In Hollywood

Priyanka began testing international waters in 2012 when she launched her music career. Soon after, she made her acting debut in the West with the lead role in the television series Quantico.

From there, she appeared in high-profile projects including Baywatch and The Matrix Resurrections. Today, she headlines global ventures such as Citadel, Heads of State, and her upcoming pirate adventure The Bluff.

The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers and co-starring Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison, is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 25 February.

No Choosing Between Two Worlds

Despite building a parallel career abroad, Priyanka insists she never saw her move as an either-or decision.

She said, “I love my Indian films. I am really happy to be back in Varanasi, India, again, and I would hate to have to choose between the two. I never have. I feel like I straddle both worlds, and I enjoy working in both industries. They are both different to work in, in many ways, just as cultures are, but now my brain can work in two different ways, so it’s really a unique, amazing, fun thing to be able to do.”

Her upcoming collaboration with S. S. Rajamouli, titled Varanasi, will mark her return to Indian cinema after eight years. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is scheduled for a theatrical release in April 2027.

A Global Star With Dual Roots

More than a decade after relocating to the United States, Priyanka continues to operate seamlessly between India and Hollywood. Following her marriage to singer-actor Nick Jonas, she now balances her professional commitments while raising their daughter, Malti Marie, in California.

From Bollywood superstar to international headliner, Priyanka Chopra’s journey reflects reinvention, resilience and ambition. And as she makes space in both industries, one thing is clear, she never left Bollywood behind; she simply widened her world.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Priyanka Chopra move from Bollywood to Hollywood?

Priyanka felt limited in Bollywood and sought creative growth. She wasn't trying to leave Hindi cinema but wanted to explore new opportunities.

Did Priyanka Chopra have to choose between working in India and Hollywood?

No, Priyanka insists she never had to choose. She enjoys working in both industries and feels she straddles both worlds seamlessly.

When did Priyanka Chopra begin her international career?

Priyanka first tested international waters in 2012 with her music career. She then made her acting debut in the West with the series Quantico.

What are some of Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects?

Her upcoming projects include the pirate adventure film 'The Bluff' and a collaboration with S. S. Rajamouli titled 'Varanasi'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 08:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood Bollywood Priyanka Chopra ENtertainment News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'I Never Wanted To, I Felt Limited': Priyanka Chopra On Leaving Bollywood
'I Never Wanted To, I Felt Limited': Priyanka Chopra On Leaving Bollywood
Celebrities
'I Am Shah Rukh Khan Today Because Of Salim Khan': SRK Opens Up About His Struggling Days
'I Am Shah Rukh Khan Today Because Of Salim Khan': SRK Opens Up About His Struggling Days
Celebrities
Sunita Ahuja Says She’ll Forgive ‘Childhood Love’ Govinda On One Condition Amid Affair Rumours
Sunita Ahuja Says She’ll Forgive ‘Childhood Love’ Govinda On One Condition Amid Affair Rumours
Celebrities
Shia LaBeouf Arrested After Alleged Mardi Gras Street Fight In New Orleans
Shia LaBeouf Arrested After Alleged Mardi Gras Street Fight In New Orleans
Advertisement

Videos

Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP
US–IRAN Tensions: Trump’s 10-Day Ultimatum to Iran Sparks Fears of Military Action
Budget Session Protest: Rashtriya Janata Dal Continues Demonstration in Bihar Legislative Assembly
ONE YEAR IN OFFICE: Rekha Gupta Government Completes One Year in Delhi
2018 DEFAMATION CASE: Court Directs Congress Leader to Record Statement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget