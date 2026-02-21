'I Never Wanted To, I Felt Limited': Priyanka Chopra On Leaving Bollywood

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







At the height of her Bollywood success, Priyanka Chopra made a decision that surprised many, she shifted her focus to Hollywood. Years later, the global star is reflecting on that pivotal move. And according to her, it wasn’t about walking away from Hindi cinema, but about searching for creative growth.

In a recent conversation with Firstpost, Priyanka revealed that her transition to the West stemmed from feeling constrained in Bollywood, not from a desire to leave it behind.

“I Felt Limited” In Hindi Cinema

Opening up about that turning point, she said, “I don’t think I ever wanted to leave Bollywood. I felt limited for many reasons when I was working in Hindi films. I wanted to expand. I was kind of pushed into wanting to look for opportunities that would be exciting to me as an artiste. I landed up working in America, and now, I feel like, after almost 12 years or so, I am finding the momentum to pick and choose really amazing work, and that’s not easy.”

Her words offer rare insight into the pressures of sustaining a career at the top, and the courage it takes to start over in a new industry.

Building A Career From Scratch In Hollywood

Priyanka began testing international waters in 2012 when she launched her music career. Soon after, she made her acting debut in the West with the lead role in the television series Quantico.

From there, she appeared in high-profile projects including Baywatch and The Matrix Resurrections. Today, she headlines global ventures such as Citadel, Heads of State, and her upcoming pirate adventure The Bluff.

The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers and co-starring Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison, is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 25 February.

No Choosing Between Two Worlds

Despite building a parallel career abroad, Priyanka insists she never saw her move as an either-or decision.

She said, “I love my Indian films. I am really happy to be back in Varanasi, India, again, and I would hate to have to choose between the two. I never have. I feel like I straddle both worlds, and I enjoy working in both industries. They are both different to work in, in many ways, just as cultures are, but now my brain can work in two different ways, so it’s really a unique, amazing, fun thing to be able to do.”

Her upcoming collaboration with S. S. Rajamouli, titled Varanasi, will mark her return to Indian cinema after eight years. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is scheduled for a theatrical release in April 2027.

A Global Star With Dual Roots

More than a decade after relocating to the United States, Priyanka continues to operate seamlessly between India and Hollywood. Following her marriage to singer-actor Nick Jonas, she now balances her professional commitments while raising their daughter, Malti Marie, in California.

From Bollywood superstar to international headliner, Priyanka Chopra’s journey reflects reinvention, resilience and ambition. And as she makes space in both industries, one thing is clear, she never left Bollywood behind; she simply widened her world.