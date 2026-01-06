Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Clears Censor With Cuts Ahead Of Sankranthi Release

Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab clears CBFC with a UA 16+ certificate after key scene modifications ahead of its January 9 Sankranthi release.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 04:25 PM (IST)

Maruthi’s upcoming horror comedy The Raja Saab, headlined by Prabhas, has officially completed its censor formalities ahead of its highly anticipated Sankranthi theatrical release. The film, which blends supernatural elements with humour, is set to arrive in cinemas on January 9 and has now been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after implementing a series of mandatory edits.

CBFC Issues UA 16+ Certificate After Modifications

According to censor details dated December 24, 2025, The Raja Saab has received a UA 16+ certificate with a final runtime of 189 minutes, translating to 3 hours and 9 minutes. The certification was granted after the filmmakers complied with the board’s list of cuts and alterations, particularly involving scenes deemed sensitive in nature.

One of the major changes involved a sequence depicting blood washing across the floor. Originally running for 35 seconds, the scene was modified by converting the visuals into monochrome. Additionally, a brief sequence featuring flashes of a beheading was flagged by the board. The makers opted to entirely remove the four-second-long visual from the film. Further changes were also implemented to the audio description (AD) and closed captioning (CC) to meet CBFC requirements.

Packed Sankranthi Line-Up Sets Up Box Office Clash

The Raja Saab is entering theatres during one of the most competitive festive windows of the year. The Sankranthi 2026 season will see multiple high-profile releases across Telugu and Tamil cinema vying for audience attention.

Sharing the January 9 release date is Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan, which will also be released in Telugu as Jana Nayakudu. Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan’s Tamil film Parasakthi is expected to reach Telugu-speaking regions on January 10. Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is slated for January 12, followed by releases like Naveen Polishetty’s long-delayed Anaganaga Oka Raju and Sharwanand’s Nari Nari Naduma Murari on January 14.

Film Details and Cast

Directed by Maruthi and backed by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, The Raja Saab features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab alongside Prabhas.

The story revolves around a man who chooses to align with a sinister spirit in order to protect his grandmother, setting the stage for a narrative that blends fear, emotion and comedy. With Prabhas returning to a genre-driven entertainer and the festive release advantage, expectations around the film remain high.

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
Prabhas The Raja Saab The Raja Saab Censor CBFC Cuts Raja Saab Prabhas Sankranthi Release
