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HomeEntertainmentMoviesKangana Ranaut, Diljit Dosanjh And Manoj Bajpayee Films Struggle As ‘Haunted 3D’ Leads Box Office

Kangana Ranaut, Diljit Dosanjh And Manoj Bajpayee Films Struggle As ‘Haunted 3D’ Leads Box Office

The June 12 box office clash saw the release of four films - Haunted 3D, Main Wapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, and Governor. Read on to find out which film emerged as the winner at the box office.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 03:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee films saw lower earnings.

The box office witnessed a major clash on 12 June, with four new Hindi films releasing in cinemas, featuring Kangana Ranaut, Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee and Mimoh Chakraborty. After three days in theatres, the opening weekend figures reveal a clear early frontrunner.

Haunted 3D’ Takes Lead At Box Office

Among the four releases, Vikram Bhatt’s horror film Haunted 3D : Echoes of the Past has emerged as the strongest performer so far. Starring Mimoh Chakraborty, the film opened to Rs 2.5 crore on day one, followed by Rs 3.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.6 crore on Sunday. Its total three-day collection now stands at approximately Rs 9.35 crore, making it the highest earner of the weekend.

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Weekend Box Office Report

Imtiaz Ali’s Main Wapas Aaunga, featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari Wagh, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah, has shown steady growth through the weekend. The film opened at Rs 1.15 crore, rose to Rs 1.85 crore on day two, and collected Rs 2.35 crore on Sunday, taking its three-day total to Rs 5.35 crore.

Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, has remained in single-digit earnings, collecting Rs 1 crore on day one, Rs 1.45 crore on day two, and Rs 1.8 crore on day three, bringing its total to Rs 4.25 crore. Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor: The Silent Saviour, based on the 1991 economic crisis, has earned Rs 3.45 crore over three days after a modest start.

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With Haunted 3D currently leading the race, the box office clash has clearly tilted in favour of the horror entertainer, while the other releases continue to find their footing with mixed audience response.

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About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 03:11 PM (IST)
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Diljit Dosanjh Manoj Bajpayee Governor KANGANA RANAUT Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Main Wapas Aaunga
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