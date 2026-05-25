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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesParesh Rawal Exits Hera Pheri 3 Again? Director Priyadarshan Says ‘Not Aware’

Paresh Rawal Exits Hera Pheri 3 Again? Director Priyadarshan Says ‘Not Aware’

Priyadarshan says he is 'not aware' of reports claiming Paresh Rawal has exited Hera Pheri 3 and returned his signing amount over payment structure concerns.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 25 May 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
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  • Franchise faced delays and casting speculation before this.

Fresh reports have surfaced suggesting that actor Paresh Rawal may have walked away from Hera Pheri 3 once again, and this time, he has reportedly returned his signing amount along with 15 per cent interest. Sources describe it as an amicable split between the actor and the film’s team. Director Priyadarshan, who is helming the third instalment, told TOI that he has no information about it. "I am not aware," he said when contacted. Rawal did not respond to queries.

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What Led Rawal's Reported Exit

The development comes as a surprise, especially since reports from a few months ago had indicated that all differences between Rawal and the film's team had been sorted out and that the actor was back on board. Now, industry sources claim that Rawal had concerns over the payment structure in his contract, which eventually led to him stepping away from the project.

Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty continue to remain part of the film.

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Hera Pheri 3's Rocky Road So Far

The Hera Pheri franchise holds a very special place in Hindi cinema. The first film released in 2000 under Priyadarshan's direction, with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal playing the lead trio. Rawal's character, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, became one of the most loved comic characters in Bollywood history, with dialogues from the film still being widely quoted and shared online. The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, came out in 2006, directed by Neeraj Vora, and further cemented the franchise's popularity.

However, the road to a third film has been anything but smooth. There have been long delays, shifts in creative direction, and repeated casting speculation. At one point, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan were being considered as replacements, a move that did not go down well with fans who wanted the original trio back together. The project had finally appeared to get back on track with Priyadarshan returning to direct and the original cast reportedly reuniting. But uncertainty continues to loom, with Rawal's involvement once again becoming the central talking point.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is directing Hera Pheri 3?

Priyadarshan is helming the third installment of the Hera Pheri franchise.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
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Paresh Rawal Priyadarshan Hera Pheri 3
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