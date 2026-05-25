Paresh Rawal Exits Hera Pheri 3 Again? Director Priyadarshan Says ‘Not Aware’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Franchise faced delays and casting speculation before this.

Fresh reports have surfaced suggesting that actor Paresh Rawal may have walked away from Hera Pheri 3 once again, and this time, he has reportedly returned his signing amount along with 15 per cent interest. Sources describe it as an amicable split between the actor and the film’s team. Director Priyadarshan, who is helming the third instalment, told TOI that he has no information about it. "I am not aware," he said when contacted. Rawal did not respond to queries.

READ MORE | WATCH: Aaradhya Bachchan Could Not Stop Smiling As Aishwarya Rai Paused For Fan Selfies At Cannes

What Led Rawal's Reported Exit

The development comes as a surprise, especially since reports from a few months ago had indicated that all differences between Rawal and the film's team had been sorted out and that the actor was back on board. Now, industry sources claim that Rawal had concerns over the payment structure in his contract, which eventually led to him stepping away from the project.

Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty continue to remain part of the film.

READ MORE | ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ OUT: Akshay Kumar Goes Full 'Bhojpuri Item Boy' In New Welcome To The Jungle Song

Hera Pheri 3's Rocky Road So Far

The Hera Pheri franchise holds a very special place in Hindi cinema. The first film released in 2000 under Priyadarshan's direction, with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal playing the lead trio. Rawal's character, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, became one of the most loved comic characters in Bollywood history, with dialogues from the film still being widely quoted and shared online. The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, came out in 2006, directed by Neeraj Vora, and further cemented the franchise's popularity.

However, the road to a third film has been anything but smooth. There have been long delays, shifts in creative direction, and repeated casting speculation. At one point, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan were being considered as replacements, a move that did not go down well with fans who wanted the original trio back together. The project had finally appeared to get back on track with Priyadarshan returning to direct and the original cast reportedly reuniting. But uncertainty continues to loom, with Rawal's involvement once again becoming the central talking point.