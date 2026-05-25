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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Aaradhya Bachchan Could Not Stop Smiling As Aishwarya Rai Paused For Fan Selfies At Cannes

WATCH: Aaradhya Bachchan Could Not Stop Smiling As Aishwarya Rai Paused For Fan Selfies At Cannes

Mother-Daughter Moment Goes Viral, Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya couldn't stop smiling as she watched her mother stop for fan autographs and selfies at Cannes, melting hearts across the Internet.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 25 May 2026 11:44 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graciously interacted with a fan at Cannes.
  • Daughter Aaradhya watched her mother with visible admiration and pride.
  • This marked Aaradhya's first official red carpet walk with Aishwarya.
  • Aishwarya offered advice to aspiring actors to be true to themselves.

A quiet, unscripted moment between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya stole more hearts than the red carpet itself. A video from their recent Cannes Film Festival appearance has been making the rounds on the Internet, and it is not hard to see why. In the clip, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are seen walking hand in hand when a fan approaches the actor for an autograph and a selfie. Aishwarya paused without a second thought, greeted the fan warmly, signed the autograph, and happily posed for photographs.

Throughout, Aaradhya stood by her mother's side, watching with a wide smile that said everything. She could not stop beaming. Aishwarya was dressed in a striking pink body-hugging gown, and Aaradhya accompanied her in a beautiful red gown. Both wore their hair open. The two looked every bit the picture-perfect duo.

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Fans Can't Get Enough Of Aaradhya's Reaction

The Internet had a lot to say. "Aaradhya has so much admiration for her mom!" wrote one user. Another commented, "She looks so proud of Aishwarya." One fan noted, "Aaradhya looked amazing in that red dress, like mother like daughter."

This Cannes edition was special for another reason, too. Although Aaradhya had accompanied Aishwarya to the festival before, this marked her first official red carpet walk alongside her mother. She turned up in a ruby-red gown paired with a matching cape and, by most accounts, completely stole the spotlight. Aishwarya also attended the L'Oreal Paris annual Lights on Women's Worth awards at the festival. For her second appearance, she wore a dreamy pastel pink gown by Sophie Couture.

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Aishwarya's Advice For Aspiring Actors

On the sidelines of Cannes, Aishwarya also spoke to Brut India and had some honest words for young actors. "All I'd like to say is go out there, discover your passion, and be true to your choices. You have to be your best friend because you have to stand by yourself," she said. She added that in a world where so much is manufactured, there is no magic in trying to engineer outcomes. "You have to experience life and then bring that into your art. So, be true to who you are. Be brutally honest with yourself."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the Tamil historical drama Ponniyin Selvan: Part II, which was released in theatres on April 28, 2023. She played the dual role of Queen Nandini and Mandakini Devi in the film.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What moment between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya went viral from Cannes?

A video of Aishwarya pausing to interact with a fan for an autograph and selfie while holding Aaradhya's hand went viral. Aaradhya stood by smiling, appearing proud of her mother.

What was special about Aaradhya's Cannes appearance this year?

This was Aaradhya's first official red carpet walk alongside her mother at the Cannes Film Festival. She wore a ruby-red gown and a matching cape.

What advice did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan give to aspiring actors?

Aishwarya advised young actors to discover their passion, be true to their choices, and be their own best friend. She emphasized experiencing life to bring authenticity to their art.

How did fans react to Aaradhya's demeanor at Cannes?

Fans expressed admiration for Aaradhya's proud and beaming reaction to her mother, with comments noting her admiration and how she looked like her mother.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
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Aaradhya Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Cannes 2026
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