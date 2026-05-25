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HomeEntertainmentMovies‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ OUT: Akshay Kumar Goes Full 'Bhojpuri Item Boy' In New Welcome To The Jungle Song

‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ OUT: Akshay Kumar Goes Full 'Bhojpuri Item Boy' In New Welcome To The Jungle Song

Akshay Kumar surprises fans with a hilarious Bhojpuri-inspired transformation in Welcome To The Jungle song Ghis Ghis Ghis.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 25 May 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New song from 'Welcome To The Jungle' features Akshay Kumar.
  • Kumar portrays an over-the-top Bhojpuri actor in a dance sequence.
  • The film combines comedy, chaos, and revived franchise songs.
  • 'Welcome To The Jungle' releases June 26, 2026.

The makers of Welcome To The Jungle have dropped the audio of their latest tracki, and it’s already creating a buzz online. Packed with chaos, comedy and loud energy, the song gives audiences a glimpse into one of the film’s wildest sequences before the full video release scheduled for 11:30 AM IST today. At the centre of it all is Akshay Kumar, who appears in an over-the-top Bhojpuri-inspired avatar that insiders are already calling one of his most unexpected transformations in recent years.

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Akshay Kumar Embraces Full Madness Mode

The song reportedly unfolds during a fake film sequence featuring a dramatic dance face-off loaded with exaggerated humour and colourful theatrics. Akshay Kumar steps into the role of a flamboyant Bhojpuri actor and fully commits to the character’s eccentric energy, accent and larger-than-life presence.

Akshay Kumar announced the release of the song on X and wrote, “Agar aapki zindagi thodi zyada hi ghis rahi hai toh it’s time to switch the vibe with #GhisGhisGhis”.

He further added, “#WelcomeToTheJungle, the chaos begins in cinemas from 26th June, 2026”.

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About Welcome To The Jungle

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, Welcome To The Jungle brings together an enormous ensemble featuring Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon and Lara Dutta among several other familiar faces.

The film will also revive two iconic songs from the Welcome franchise, as the makers attempt to blend nostalgia with the franchise’s signature large-scale comedy and energetic music. Welcome To The Jungle is set to arrive in cinemas on June 26, 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new track from Welcome To The Jungle about?

The new track is packed with chaos, comedy, and loud energy, offering a glimpse into one of the film's wildest sequences. It features Akshay Kumar in an over-the-top Bhojpuri-inspired avatar.

When is the full video release for the new track?

The full video release for the track is scheduled for 11:30 AM IST today.

When will Welcome To The Jungle be released in cinemas?

Welcome To The Jungle is set to arrive in cinemas on June 26, 2026.

Who are some of the actors in Welcome To The Jungle?

The film features an enormous ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, and Lara Dutta.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Akshay Kumar Welcome To The Jungle Ghis Ghis Ghis Akshay Kumar Bhojpuri Look
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