Parag Tyagi Breaks Silence On Shefali Jariwala’s Death, Hints At 'Black Magic' At Play

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Nearly six months after actor and dancer Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise left fans stunned, her husband Parag Tyagi has shared an emotional and startling account of her final days. In a recent podcast conversation, Parag spoke candidly about his personal beliefs, suggesting that forces beyond medical explanations may have played a role in her untimely death.

ALSO READ: Nawaz Sharif’s Grand-Daughter-in-Law Chooses Tarun Tahiliani, Sabyasachi For Her Wedding, Sparks Buzz

Parag Tyagi Opens Up About His Belief

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paras S Chhabra (@abraakaadabrashow)

Appearing on Paras Chhabra’s YouTube podcast, Parag revealed that he firmly believes something unnatural was done to Shefali. He explained that while many dismiss such ideas, he has unwavering faith in the existence of both positive and negative energies. According to him, envy often drives people more than their own suffering, and he feels certain that someone acted with ill intent, even though he cannot identify who was responsible.

He further shared that on more than one occasion, he sensed that something was not right. While the feeling had passed earlier, this time it felt heavier and more intense. Parag said that during moments of prayer and devotion, he could instinctively feel that something was amiss. Without going into technical details, he noted that even physical contact with Shefali made him realise that her condition felt different, prompting him to increase his prayers.

Addressing Rumours Around Her Death

(Image Source: Twitter/@iamnarendranath)

Shefali Jariwala, who became a household name after Kaanta Laga and later appeared in reality shows such as Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13, passed away on June 27 last year at the age of 42. Parag rushed her to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Reports suggested cardiac arrest as the cause of death, alongside rumours linking it to anti-ageing medication taken while fasting.

Parag strongly dismissed those claims, calling them misleading and incomplete. He clarified that while Shefali had observed a fast that day, she had eaten after performing her pooja, rested, and later ate again. He urged people to verify facts instead of spreading assumptions, emphasising the need for sensitivity when discussing such personal tragedies.

Even months later, Parag’s words reflect a grief that remains raw, layered with unanswered questions and deep emotional pain.