A video of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sparked online speculation that it may have been generated or altered using artificial intelligence, specifically due to an alleged distorted hand in one frame.
Is Netanyahu Dead? Viral 'Six Fingers' Video Triggers AI Debate on Social Media
Viral posts questioned his whereabouts and the video's authenticity. However, fact-checkers and AI chatbot Grok dismissed the claim, attributing the anomaly to an optical illusion.
A fresh controversy has erupted online after a video of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sparked widespread speculation that the footage may have been generated or altered using artificial intelligence.
The clip, which surfaced amid the intensifying conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, has become the centre of a heated debate across social media platform X.
Frame-By-Frame Scrutiny Fuels AI Claims
Users began analysing the video frame by frame, sharing screenshots and slowed-down clips that they claimed revealed signs of AI-generated media.
One particular still image quickly became the focus of attention. In that frame, Netanyahu’s hand appears distorted while gesturing near a microphone, prompting several users to claim that it shows six fingers instead of five, a feature often cited online as a common flaw in AI-generated images.
Last time I checked, humans usually dont have 6 fingers…. AI does.— AustraliaFirstOnly (@gigabasedd) March 13, 2026
Is Netenyahu no more? pic.twitter.com/EUkIsKGmHR
The clip spread rapidly across the platform, with many posts highlighting what they described as “digital glitches” and the alleged extra finger.
Viral Posts Question Netanyahu’s Whereabouts
Some users went further, suggesting the video might indicate the use of an AI-generated avatar or synthetic footage during wartime communications.
One viral post claimed: “BREAKING: LATEST VIDEO RELEASED BY THE ISRAELI GOVERNMENT SHOWS THAT IT WAS AI GENERATED BECAUSE NETANYAHU HAS 6 FINGERS.” Another questioned whether the Israeli leader was even present, asking why the government would release what they alleged was an AI-generated speech.
The speculation gained traction as the video circulated widely online, attracting millions of views and comments.
Fact-Checkers Dismiss ‘Six Fingers’ Claim
However, the claims were challenged by Grok, the AI chatbot associated with the platform.
Responding to posts circulating the allegation, Grok stated that Netanyahu has five fingers on each hand like most people. According to the explanation, the frame in question shows a typical pointing gesture at the podium, where the angle and highlighting created an optical illusion that made the hand appear unusual.
Debate Spreads Beyond Social Media Users
The discussion also drew attention from public figures, including American conservative commentator Candace Owens, who questioned Netanyahu’s whereabouts in a post on X.
“Where’s Bibi?” she wrote, referring to the Israeli leader by his nickname. She also asked why his office was allegedly releasing and deleting what she described as “fake AI videos”.
The controversy unfolded as Netanyahu shared the video message on Friday, addressing the ongoing war involving Israel, the United States and Iran, which has engulfed much of the Middle East and entered its 15th day.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What controversy surrounds a recent video of Benjamin Netanyahu?
What visual evidence do some users claim indicates the video is AI-generated?
Users have shared screenshots and slowed-down clips, focusing on a frame where Netanyahu's hand appears distorted, with some claiming it shows six fingers instead of five, a common AI flaw.
What explanation has been offered to debunk the 'six fingers' claim?
Grok, an AI chatbot, stated that Netanyahu has five fingers and that the frame shows an optical illusion caused by the angle and highlighting of a pointing gesture at the podium.
What broader implications have some users suggested regarding the video?
Some users have speculated that the video could indicate the use of an AI-generated avatar or synthetic footage for wartime communications by the Israeli government.