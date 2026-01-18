Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Nawaz Sharif's Grand-Daughter-in-Law Chooses Tarun Tahiliani, Sabyasachi For Her Wedding, Sparks Buzz

Nawaz Sharif’s Grand-Daughter-in-Law Chooses Tarun Tahiliani, Sabyasachi For Her Wedding, Sparks Buzz

Posts circulating online show Ali wore a red saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani for the Nikah ceremony, while her Walima look was reportedly from Sabyasachi.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 09:05 PM (IST)
Social media has been buzzing with wedding pictures of Junaid Safdar, the son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and grandson of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, after he recently tied the knot for the second time. The bride, Shanzeh Ali, drew particular attention online for her wedding looks, with multiple posts and circulated images claiming she opted for Indian designers for key ceremonies. The choice quickly became a talking point across platforms, with many users commenting on the cross-border fashion influence and the spotlight it brought to Indian labels in a high-profile Pakistani political family wedding.

According to widely shared photographs, Shanzeh Ali’s outfits became one of the most discussed elements of the celebrations. Social media users circulated close-up images of her bridal ensembles, fuelling curiosity about the designers behind her looks.

Indian Designers In The Spotlight

Posts circulating online show Ali wore a red saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani for the Nikah ceremony, while her Walima look was reportedly from Sabyasachi. The pictures have also sparked wider discussion on the popularity of Indian couture and its influence across South Asia.

 
 
 
 
 
The choice of outfits, and the fact that Indian designers were being credited in posts around a Pakistani political wedding, was widely discussed. The looks, in particular, were shared repeatedly with captions pointing out the designers, making them one of the most viral elements of the celebrations.

 
 
 
 
 
As the images continue to circulate, the wedding remains a trending topic online, driven largely by the public fascination around celebrity-style bridal fashion and the prominence of the Sharif family in Pakistan’s political landscape.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 09:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maryam Nawaz Nawaz Sharif Grand-Daughter-In-Law Junaid Safdar Shanzeh Ali
