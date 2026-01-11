Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesNupur Sanon And Stebin Ben Begin Their Forever With An Intimate Fairytale Christian Wedding

Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben Begin Their Forever With An Intimate Fairytale Christian Wedding

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben tie the knot in a dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur. From celebrity guests to viral sangeet moments, here’s all about their big day.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 12:48 PM (IST)

Love, laughter, and quiet elegance defined the weekend as Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben officially tied the knot. The couple exchanged vows in a serene Christian ceremony on Saturday, surrounded by close friends and family, a source close to them confirmed. The setting was intimate yet magical, marking the start of a new chapter for the duo.

The celebrations didn’t end there. As the sun set, the newlyweds hosted a stylish cocktail party, adding a glamorous touch to their wedding festivities.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Weddings Unfolded (@weddingsunfolded)

Celebrities Share Glimpses From The Dreamy Udaipur Venue

The wedding drew a select list of well-known faces, including actors Disha Patani and Mouni Roy. Both stars took to Instagram Stories to give fans a sneak peek into the celebration, sharing snapshots from the picturesque Udaipur venue. Dressed in elegant day gowns, the two turned heads as they attended the ceremony.

Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben Begin Their Forever With An Intimate Fairytale Christian Wedding

Adding to the buzz, Kriti Sanon’s rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia also shared a moment from the celebrations. In a photo posted online, he was seen posing alongside film producer Dinesh Vijan and filmmaker Amar Kaushik, both of whom have worked closely with Kriti in recent projects.


Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben Begin Their Forever With An Intimate Fairytale Christian Wedding

Behind-the-Scenes Moments Add To The Wedding Charm

Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover offered fans more glimpses from the festivities, while celebrity make-up artist Aasif Ahmed was also part of the celebrations.


Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben Begin Their Forever With An Intimate Fairytale Christian Wedding

One standout image showed Aasif posing before a mirror adorned with white flowers and soft greenery. The mirror featured Nupur and Stebin’s names delicately inscribed, adding a romantic flourish to the couple’s white wedding aesthetic.


Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben Begin Their Forever With An Intimate Fairytale Christian Wedding

A Sangeet Straight Out Of A Bollywood Film

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bollywood (@lifestyleofbollywood)

Before the wedding, the couple’s pre-wedding functions unfolded like a grand Bollywood celebration. The sangeet ceremony, set against a lavish pink backdrop, was packed with energy, music, and joyful performances. Nupur, her sister Kriti Sanon, and close friends lit up the dance floor, turning the evening into an unforgettable spectacle.

One of the most emotional moments came when Kriti and her mother danced together to Dil Tu Jaan Tu for the couple. The night continued on a high note with Kriti and her Arjun Patiala co-star Varun Sharma performing to the peppy track Lollipop, the source revealed.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bollywood (@lifestyleofbollywood)

Haldi, Music, And Joyful Celebrations

The haldi ceremony was equally vibrant. Nupur and Stebin made a cheerful entry to popular Hindi songs, setting the tone for a celebration filled with games, music, and dance. Close friends and family members, including producer Raghav Sharma and actor Varun Sharma, joined in the festivities, making it a warm and lively affair.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bollywood (@lifestyleofbollywood)

 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood Wedding Stebin Ben Wedding Kriti Sanon Sister Wedding Nupur Sanon Wedding Nupur Sanon Stebin Ben Marriage
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
X Blocks 3,500 Posts, Takes Down 600 Accounts Over Grok Obscene Content: Govt Sources
X Blocks 3,500 Posts, Takes Down 600 Accounts Over Grok Obscene Content: Govt Sources
Cities
Communal Clashes Erupt In Tripura Over Temple Funds; Mosque, Homes Damaged; Internet Suspended
Clashes Erupt In Tripura Over Temple Funds; Mosque, Homes Damaged; Internet Suspended
World
‘Enemy of God’: Iran Threatens Death Penalty As Crackdown Intensifies, Toll Rises To 116
‘Enemy of God’: Iran Threatens Death Penalty As Crackdown Intensifies, Toll Rises To 116
India
I-PAC Coal Scam: ED Accuses Bengal Govt Of Obstruction, Moves Supreme Court
I-PAC Coal Scam: ED Accuses Bengal Govt Of Obstruction, Moves Supreme Court
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi interacts with folk artists at Somnath, plays traditional instruments to boost morale
National News: PM Modi greets devotees after Somnath puja, performs Shiva worship for nation’s welfare
National News: PM Modi performs Shiva Abhishek at Somnath, seen immersed in deep spiritual devotion
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case sparks Uttarakhand Bandh call, trader bodies withdraw support
Breaking News: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Sardar Patel at Somnath, Highlights Cultural and Spiritual Traditions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget