Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben Begin Their Forever With An Intimate Fairytale Christian Wedding

Love, laughter, and quiet elegance defined the weekend as Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben officially tied the knot. The couple exchanged vows in a serene Christian ceremony on Saturday, surrounded by close friends and family, a source close to them confirmed. The setting was intimate yet magical, marking the start of a new chapter for the duo.

The celebrations didn’t end there. As the sun set, the newlyweds hosted a stylish cocktail party, adding a glamorous touch to their wedding festivities.

Celebrities Share Glimpses From The Dreamy Udaipur Venue

The wedding drew a select list of well-known faces, including actors Disha Patani and Mouni Roy. Both stars took to Instagram Stories to give fans a sneak peek into the celebration, sharing snapshots from the picturesque Udaipur venue. Dressed in elegant day gowns, the two turned heads as they attended the ceremony.

Adding to the buzz, Kriti Sanon’s rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia also shared a moment from the celebrations. In a photo posted online, he was seen posing alongside film producer Dinesh Vijan and filmmaker Amar Kaushik, both of whom have worked closely with Kriti in recent projects.





Behind-the-Scenes Moments Add To The Wedding Charm

Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover offered fans more glimpses from the festivities, while celebrity make-up artist Aasif Ahmed was also part of the celebrations.





One standout image showed Aasif posing before a mirror adorned with white flowers and soft greenery. The mirror featured Nupur and Stebin’s names delicately inscribed, adding a romantic flourish to the couple’s white wedding aesthetic.





A Sangeet Straight Out Of A Bollywood Film

Before the wedding, the couple’s pre-wedding functions unfolded like a grand Bollywood celebration. The sangeet ceremony, set against a lavish pink backdrop, was packed with energy, music, and joyful performances. Nupur, her sister Kriti Sanon, and close friends lit up the dance floor, turning the evening into an unforgettable spectacle.

One of the most emotional moments came when Kriti and her mother danced together to Dil Tu Jaan Tu for the couple. The night continued on a high note with Kriti and her Arjun Patiala co-star Varun Sharma performing to the peppy track Lollipop, the source revealed.

Haldi, Music, And Joyful Celebrations

The haldi ceremony was equally vibrant. Nupur and Stebin made a cheerful entry to popular Hindi songs, setting the tone for a celebration filled with games, music, and dance. Close friends and family members, including producer Raghav Sharma and actor Varun Sharma, joined in the festivities, making it a warm and lively affair.

