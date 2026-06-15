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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDishani Chakraborty Gets Engaged To Myles Mantzaris; Mithun’s Daughter Shares Dreamy Proposal Pics

Dishani Chakraborty Gets Engaged To Myles Mantzaris; Mithun’s Daughter Shares Dreamy Proposal Pics

Dishani Chakraborty, daughter of Mithun Chakraborty, has announced her engagement to boyfriend Myles Mantzaris. She shared romantic photos from the special moment on social media.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dishani Chakraborty engaged to Miles Mantzaris, announcing it online.
  • Couple announced December 6, 2026 wedding with picturesque proposal pictures.
  • Pictures showed Miles proposing amidst scenic mountains and sea.
  • Dishani is adopted daughter of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty.

Dishani Chakraborty, daughter of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, has announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Myles Mantzaris. The aspiring actress shared a series of heartfelt photographs on social media, giving fans a glimpse into the special moment and receiving an outpouring of congratulations from well-wishers.

In the post, Dishani revealed that the couple are set to tie the knot on December 6. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, “06.12.2026… the easiest and most beautiful decision of my life.”

Romantic Proposal Pictures Win Hearts Online

The engagement photographs capture the couple in a picturesque setting surrounded by mountains and the sea. In one image, Myles is seen down on one knee proposing, while Dishani looks on affectionately. Other pictures show the pair sharing intimate moments together, including one in which Dishani proudly displays her engagement ring as  Myles kisses her. 

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For the occasion, Dishani opted for a white midi dress, while Myles kept it classic in a black shirt paired with light-coloured trousers. The scenic backdrop and candid moments have made the announcement particularly popular on social media.

Dishani’s Family Background

Dishani is the adopted daughter of Mithun Chakraborty and actor Yogita Bali. The couple, who married in 1979, also have three sons, Mimoh, Ushmey and Namashi Chakraborty.

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Mithun remains one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars, with a career spanning several decades and a National Award to his name. He is known for memorable performances in films such as Disco Dancer, Agneepath, Guru, Housefull 2, The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. Most recently, he was seen in The Bengal Files.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who recently announced their engagement?

Dishani Chakraborty, daughter of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Miles Mantzaris.

When are Dishani Chakraborty and Miles Mantzaris getting married?

Dishani Chakraborty revealed in her social media post that the couple is set to tie the knot on December 6, 2026.

Who are Dishani Chakraborty's parents?

Dishani Chakraborty is the adopted daughter of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty and actress Yogita Bali.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mithun Chakraborty Dishani Chakraborty Myles Mantzaris
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