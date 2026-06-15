Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dishani Chakraborty engaged to Miles Mantzaris, announcing it online.

Couple announced December 6, 2026 wedding with picturesque proposal pictures.

Pictures showed Miles proposing amidst scenic mountains and sea.

Dishani is adopted daughter of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty.

Dishani Chakraborty, daughter of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, has announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Myles Mantzaris. The aspiring actress shared a series of heartfelt photographs on social media, giving fans a glimpse into the special moment and receiving an outpouring of congratulations from well-wishers.

In the post, Dishani revealed that the couple are set to tie the knot on December 6. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, “06.12.2026… the easiest and most beautiful decision of my life.”

Romantic Proposal Pictures Win Hearts Online

The engagement photographs capture the couple in a picturesque setting surrounded by mountains and the sea. In one image, Myles is seen down on one knee proposing, while Dishani looks on affectionately. Other pictures show the pair sharing intimate moments together, including one in which Dishani proudly displays her engagement ring as Myles kisses her.

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For the occasion, Dishani opted for a white midi dress, while Myles kept it classic in a black shirt paired with light-coloured trousers. The scenic backdrop and candid moments have made the announcement particularly popular on social media.

Dishani’s Family Background

Dishani is the adopted daughter of Mithun Chakraborty and actor Yogita Bali. The couple, who married in 1979, also have three sons, Mimoh, Ushmey and Namashi Chakraborty.

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Mithun remains one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars, with a career spanning several decades and a National Award to his name. He is known for memorable performances in films such as Disco Dancer, Agneepath, Guru, Housefull 2, The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. Most recently, he was seen in The Bengal Files.