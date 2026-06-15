K-Pop Stars Lisa And EJAE Create History At FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremonies: WATCH

The FIFA World Cup 2026 opened with music, celebration and global cultural representation. However, two performances by K-POP idols emerged as standout moments. Singer-songwriter EJAE and BLACKPINK member Lisa each achieved significant milestones during the tournament’s opening ceremonies, bringing Korean and Thai representation to one of the world’s most-watched sporting events.

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Lisa Makes History At FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony

BLACKPINK star Lisa delivered a headline-grabbing performance during the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in the United States.

The Thai-born global sensation took to the stage at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles ahead of the opening match between the United States and Paraguay on June 13. Performing “Goals” from the tournament’s official album, Lisa impressed spectators with her polished live vocals and energetic stage presence, supported by a troupe of dancers.

Appearing alongside international artists Anitta and Rema, Lisa helped set the tone for the tournament’s celebrations before a global television audience.

🥵🔥 Incredible performance from LISA at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony.pic.twitter.com/Tj0yJG9rdc — World Cup 2026 (@WorldCupMedia_) June 14, 2026

Her appearance also marked a historic achievement. Following BTS member Jung Kook’s performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Lisa became the first member of a K-pop girl group to perform at a World Cup opening ceremony. She also became the first Thai artist ever to perform at a FIFA World Cup opening event.

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EJAE Performs Official World Cup Anthem In Mexico City

Another historic K-pop moment came earlier in Mexico City, where singer-songwriter EJAE stepped onto one of football’s biggest stages.

The South Korean-American artist joined legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli to perform “DNA”, the official anthem of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The performance formed part of the tournament’s opening celebrations and introduced EJAE to millions of football fans around the world.

🎶⚽ EJAE and Andrea Bocelli perform “DNA” live at the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in Mexico. 🇲🇽🏆✨ pic.twitter.com/Y7G2hQqtlC — PoP & ArT (@yournamebi) June 11, 2026

EJAE also achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first female artist to perform at a FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.