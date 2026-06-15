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HomeEntertainmentKoreanK-Pop Stars Lisa And EJAE Create History At FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremonies: WATCH

K-Pop Stars Lisa And EJAE Create History At FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremonies: WATCH

K-pop stars BLACKPINK’s Lisa and EJAE made history at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies, delivering memorable performances in Mexico City and Los Angeles before a global audience.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 11:39 AM (IST)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 opened with music, celebration and global cultural representation. However, two performances by K-POP idols emerged as standout moments. Singer-songwriter EJAE and BLACKPINK member Lisa each achieved significant milestones during the tournament’s opening ceremonies, bringing Korean and Thai representation to one of the world’s most-watched sporting events.

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Lisa Makes History At FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony

BLACKPINK star Lisa delivered a headline-grabbing performance during the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in the United States.

The Thai-born global sensation took to the stage at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles ahead of the opening match between the United States and Paraguay on June 13. Performing “Goals” from the tournament’s official album, Lisa impressed spectators with her polished live vocals and energetic stage presence, supported by a troupe of dancers.

Appearing alongside international artists Anitta and Rema, Lisa helped set the tone for the tournament’s celebrations before a global television audience.

Her appearance also marked a historic achievement. Following BTS member Jung Kook’s performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Lisa became the first member of a K-pop girl group to perform at a World Cup opening ceremony. She also became the first Thai artist ever to perform at a FIFA World Cup opening event.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau Steal Spotlight At FIFA World Cup; Former PM Draws Heat From Canadian Fans

EJAE Performs Official World Cup Anthem In Mexico City

Another historic K-pop moment came earlier in Mexico City, where singer-songwriter EJAE stepped onto one of football’s biggest stages.

The South Korean-American artist joined legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli to perform “DNA”, the official anthem of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The performance formed part of the tournament’s opening celebrations and introduced EJAE to millions of football fans around the world.

EJAE also achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first female artist to perform at a FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What historical milestones did Lisa achieve at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony?

Lisa made history as the first member of a K-pop girl group and the first Thai artist to perform at a FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. She performed

Where did BLACKPINK's Lisa perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening?

Lisa performed at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, United States, ahead of the opening match on June 13. She sang

What was EJAE's historic contribution to the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening?

EJAE became the first female artist to perform at a FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. She performed the official anthem,

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
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BLACKPINK Lisa FIFA World Cup 2026 EJAE
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